River City Roundup

This week in the River City, Valentine’s Day festivities run the gamut, the Virginia International Auto Show is gassed up and ready to go, and Elegba Folklore Society screens a documentary on renowned author James Baldwin. Enjoy!

You may know All the Saints Theatre Co. for its Halloween parade of life-size puppets, music and merriment, but since 2019 they have united with Milk River Arts for “Validation Day.” Join the free and open celebration of culture-wide joy on Tuesday, Feb. 14, from noon to 3:30 p.m. at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. The neurodiverse Milk River artists create and distribute full-hearted tokens of affection to those celebrating or commiserating. The event includes a parade and performance, and everyone will break bread in the ICA forum. It’ll be the hallmark of your day.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Feb. 14 can ignite a lot of pressure to indulge in all the seasonal heart-shaped splendor, whether you’re single and ready to mingle, booed up or hanging with the ladies for a Galentine’s gathering. We suggest celebrating two indulgences that relieve stress rather than spike it: beer and chocolate. From 6 to 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day, Hardywood Park Craft Brewery will host a beer and chocolate tasting featuring special guest Tim Gearhart of locally made Gearharts Fine Chocolates. The guided event will include combinations such as Hardywood Singel paired with a brown sugar-pecan-toffee confection and Raspberry Stout joined by Gearharts signature chocolate, Criolla. Tickets are $25.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Forget the candlelit dinner for two and gather your friends for PlantHouse Richmond’s Galentine’s Night Terrarium Workshop on Valentine’s Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Create your own 6-inch terrarium using succulents, cacti and Valentine’s Day decorative accents. The PlantHouse staff will offer instruction and care advice for your new arrangement. The workshop is $26 per person, and advance registration is required.

—Nicole Cohen, Lifestyle Editor

After a two-year hiatus, the Virginia International Auto Show returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center Feb. 17-19. Attendees can check out new and classic cars and other vehicles, ask product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers about them, and even sit behind the wheel. The auto show is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults or $9 with a senior, military or student discount. Children ages 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Elegba Folklore Society’s Cultural Center celebrates African American culture year-round with art, crafts, events and more. “James Baldwin: The Price of the Ticket,” a documentary about the gay Black author and activist, will screen for free on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 5 p.m.; a discussion will follow. Elegba is also hosting a continuing exhibition, “Source Material: Celebrating Art from the African Diaspora,” and presenting a hybrid Black Book Expo on Facebook Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout February and in person at the end of the month.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

