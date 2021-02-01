River City Roundup

The first days of February include a talk on exotic chocolate at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, a new market in Lakeside, a virtual visit from a former sitcom star and the annual showing of the film “Groundhog Day.” The classic film is about a character trapped in a world where every day seems like the one before — some of us may be able to relate. Have a great week!

The curtain will rise again at The Byrd Theatre in time for the historic movie palace’s annual screening of the Bill Murray classic “Groundhog Day” at 7 p.m. Feb. 1-2. The screening is limited to 50 guests, masks must be worn inside the building, and concessions will not be sold. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. to allow for temperature checks and COVID-19 screening. Tickets are available online for $10. After a year of missing The Byrd’s traditional movie events, I’m excited to see the big screen light up again, even if it’s with a slightly different atmosphere.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Ryan Smith, professor of American history at Virginia Commonwealth University, delves into the complexities of memorializing the dead through his examination of a dozen sites across town in his book “Death and Rebirth in a Southern City: Richmond’s Historic Cemeteries.” The Richmond Public Library is offering a virtual discussion by Smith from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Preregistration is recommended.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

In anticipation of Valentine’s Day, plant expert and foodie Mark Ragland explores the exotic history of chocolate and vanilla in a live virtual class hosted by Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden on Thursday, Feb. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Ragland, a past chairman of the Virginia Commonwealth Unit of the Herb Society of America, will introduce the plants behind these sweet ingredients and ways to include them in sweet and savory treats. Admission to “Exotic and Decadent Chocolate and Vanilla” is $20 for garden members, $24 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Fans of 1980s television will remember Clifton Davis as the Rev. Reuben Gregory, the kind preacher on the sitcom “Amen.” Davis, who is a minister in real life, was also a songwriter who wrote the Jackson 5 hit “Never Can Say Goodbye.” Davis will perform some of his favorite songs and chat with VMFA Performing Arts Coordinator Robert Phanord on the museum’s YouTube channel at 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. The event is part of VMFA’s weekly Fridays After Five event series.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Safe Space Market, a new market highlighting the region’s LGBTQ+/BIPOC makers, purveyors, artists and small-business owners, will debut at Lakeside Farmers’ Market on Friday, Feb. 5, at 5 p.m. The market is intended to be a welcoming, inclusive environment for all and is also focused on safety with social distancing and strict mask requirements. At the first market, look for vendors such as Karmalita’s Marshmallows & Confections, Copper Cottage Tea Shop, Dayum This Is My Jam, River City Selections, and others.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions:

“ A Mindful Approach to 2021 ,” a free virtual discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 2, featuring Christopher Reina, an assistant professor in the VCU School of Business and Monti Narayan Datta, an associate professor of political science at UR

,” a free virtual discussion on Tuesday, Feb. 2, featuring Christopher Reina, an assistant professor in the VCU School of Business and Monti Narayan Datta, an associate professor of political science at UR “ Russian Treasures ,” the Richmond Symphony’s Feb. 5 Masterworks concert inspired by Russian music

,” the Richmond Symphony’s Feb. 5 Masterworks concert inspired by Russian music Alan Sader’s production of “ Krapp’s Last Tape ,” streamed live online and presented to a limited audience at the Firehouse Theatre, Feb. 4-20

,” streamed live online and presented to a limited audience at the Firehouse Theatre, Feb. 4-20 Family Lifeline’s Choco fundraiser goes virtual on Thursday, Feb. 4.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.