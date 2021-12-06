River City Roundup

This week, the “Hip-Hop Nutcracker” returns, Charlie Brown and the gang come to Glen Allen, Ashland hosts a holiday bar crawl, 1708 Gallery holds the Monster Drawing Rally on Instagram, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture hosts a chat about George Washington’s agricultural efforts. Have a good week!

There’s another “Nutcracker” in town this week. “The Hip-Hop Nutcracker” is a modern take on the famous Christmas tale, set in New York City. The performance at the Altria Theater features a DJ, a dozen dancers, a violinist and an appearance by hip-hop pioneer Kurtis Blow. The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $38-$68.

–Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The Henrico Theatre Company brings the classic animated special “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” to life at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen. The performance follows Charlie Brown as he bemoans the materialism that has taken over the holiday. In this stage adaptation, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts Gang find the true meaning of Christmas. Dec. 10-12. $15.

–Micaela Coelho, Intern

Adult beverages, holiday décor, costumes and an after-party make for a Jolly Jaunt Bar Crawl in Ashland on Saturday, Dec. 11. This fourth annual event, open to ages 21 and older, features a bar crawl and a post-crawl gathering at the Ashland Theatre. Participants are encouraged to dress up, or down, as a favorite character from a holiday-themed movie (the Euro-trash look of Hans Gruber from “Die Hard,” maybe?). Admission is $20. The crawl is 6 to 8 pm. and a crawl passport stamped at each of your four stops and will get you admission to a concert and a custom ornament.

–Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Need a one-of-a kind holiday gift? Attend 1708 Gallery’s 11th Annual Monster Drawing Rally via Instagram at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. The virtual event features artists creating original works from their studios. Batches of drawings go up in five-minute intervals for inspection on Instagram and sell for $100 each. Artists receive 50% commission. Pre-pandemic, the Rally rolled on as an all-day live event with artists creating works on the spot.

–Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Author Bruce A. Ragsdale, a former fellow at the Washington Library at Mount Vernon and the International Center for Jefferson Studies, explores George Washington’s forward-thinking agricultural techniques and his use of enslaved workers in a new book, “Washington at the Plow: The Founding Farmer and the Question of Slavery.” The author will lead a virtual discussion hosted by the Virginia Museum of History & Culture on Thursday, Dec. 9. The lecture is free and will stream live on Facebook and YouTube.

–Scott Bass, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Support local artists and shop for handmade gifts at a variety of artisan markets and pop-ups

Comedian James “Murr” Murray from the show “Impractical Jokers” comes to Colonial Downs Dec. 10-11

Country singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress performs at the National on Dec. 9

The Richmond Boat Parade of Lights returns to Osborne Boat Landing and long the James River on Dec. 11

