River City Roundup

Holiday events are in full swing in the River City. There’s the GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter, the Richmond Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” a hip-hop version of a version of that same holiday story and two tours of homes decorated for the season. Enjoy your week! '

× Expand Don Williamson

Growing Lights

If it seems as if the light displays have grown at the Dominion GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden since last year, that’s the idea. This year’s theme, “Seeds of Light,” is inspired by seeds, the sparks of life that keep the garden going. Along with a half-million lights, popular features of the annual event also return, such as the 20-foot-tall tree in the conservatory, model trains and the Kelleher Warming Fire in the Children’s Garden. On select nights, enjoy performances by the Concert Ballet of Virginia and the Henrico High School Choir. The Garden lights up starting at 4 p.m. through Jan. 8. Tickets are $17-$33.

Ten years ago, choreographer Jennifer Weber started working on a mashup of a classic holiday tale, refurbishing “The Nutcracker” with an urban, hip-hop vibe. Along the way, legendary rapper Kurtis Blow (“The Breaks”) got involved, bringing instant credibility to the venture. Since then, the touring show of "The Hip Hop Nutcracker” has become a tradition of its own. This year's production, which features a dozen dancers, a DJ and a violinist, comes to the Altria Theater on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. $38-$68.

Young and old alike are captivated by the Christmas Eve story of Clara and a nutcracker come-to-life, as told through the intricate movements of the Richmond Ballet’s dancers. Performances of “The Nutcracker,” a beloved annual holiday tradition, begin Friday, Dec. 9, and continue through Friday, Dec. 23. New this year is refreshed scenery designed by artist Alain Vaës, a Chinese dance choreographed by Richmond Ballet’s Associate Artistic Director Ma Cong, and updated costumes. Tickets start at $25.—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

The fallout from former Gov. Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal will be examined at an event featuring the author of a new book, “What the Eyes Can’t See: Ralph Northam, Black Resolve, and a Racial Reckoning in Virginia,” that looks at the governor's search for political and personal redemption. In 2019, it was reported that Northam’s medical school yearbook page featured a photo of a person in blackface and another in a KKK costume. (Northam denied being either one of the people in the picture but admitted to wearing blackface on another occasion.) Journalist Margaret Edds will discuss the impact of that image at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 in the Gellman Room of Richmond’s Main Library. The event is free, but registration is required.

‘Tis the season for holiday house tours in Richmond’s historic neighborhoods. The walking tours, featuring a bevy of private homes beautifully decked out for the season, return after a two-year hiatus. The Fan District Association’s 60th annual Diamond Jubilee tour will present 11 sparkling homes on Hanover, Monument and Floyd avenues, as well as West Grace Street, on Dec. 10 and 11. Tuk-tuks — three-wheeled, open-air vehicles — are available for those who’d like to avoid the walk. Meanwhile, the Church Hill Holiday House Tour celebrates its 56th year with a showcase of 11 brilliantly decorated homes on Dec. 11. For a chance to win a pair of tickets to the 60th annual Fan District Association Holiday House Tour, email me with the subject line HOLIDAY HOMES by Thursday, Dec. 8 at 5 p.m. The tickets will be available for the winner at the Fan District Association office on Strawberry Street.

Other Suggestions

