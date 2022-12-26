River City Roundup

In the River City this week, there are New Year’s Eve celebrations day and night, the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival, and winter fun at Kings Dominion, plus music from The Infamous Stringdusters and a former Richmonder well known to local theater audiences. See you in the new year!

By New Year’s Noon

Staying up until midnight to ring in the new year is hard if you’re a kid or have kids yourself. Enter Noon Year’s Eve, which is held at noon instead and is being celebrated at several spots around Richmond. At Henrico’s Tuckahoe Area Library, the party starts early, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. On New Year’s Eve, events start at 11 a.m. at Stony Point Fashion Park’s Triangle Park and at Hardywood West Creek, which is set to bring Jonathan the Juggler, face painting, games and food trucks to the Goochland brewery before a balloon drop at noon. Admission to each event is free.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The Capital City Kwanzaa Festival has been around the block. Not only has it been around for years, but the annual celebration has also been held at various sites since its inception in 1990. The festival returns to the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 30, at 5 p.m., with the theme “Celebrate Black Futures” and featuring music, dance and an African Market. No matter the location, the festival stays connected to the seven principles of the holiday, which was created 56 years ago by Maulana Karenga, who is the 2022 keynote speaker. Tickets are $5 to $7.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Looking to celebrate the arrival of 2023 with a little mandolin, fiddle and banjo? An acoustic collective known for its captivating performances and a musical prowess that crosses genres, The Infamous Stringdusters are set to sweep into town for a multi-night residency at The National from Dec. 29-31. Supporting acts include Kendall Street Company, Fireside Collective and Circles Around the Sun. Boogie on, my friends.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Kings Dominion becomes a winter wonderland this time of year, lavishly bedecked with millions of lights and an ice-skating rink and filled with holiday music during the annual WinterFest. This week you can bid farewell to 2022 at the park’s festive, family-oriented New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 5 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Visitors can enjoy holiday hits performed throughout the park, admire the floats in the WinterFest Wonderland Parade, then ring in 2023 with a fireworks show. Admission is $32.99 per person; some activities require additional fees.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Richmond Triangle Players bring former Richmonder Brian Baez back to the stage for a New Year’s Eve concert, “Don’t Make Me Sing.” Prior to his 2015 departure, the now Florida-based singing/acting/dancing Baez performed in almost every Richmond theater, with roles in RTP’s “La Cage aux Folles,” “Cabaret,” “Psycho Beach Party” and the popular cabaret shows “God Save the Queen” and “Chemo: The New Atkins.” Baez will appear Dec. 31 at 8 and 10:30 p.m.; the later show features a countdown to the new year and Champagne toast. The evening promises to be fabulous.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.