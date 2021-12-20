This week, celebrate the season at Kings Dominion’s WinterFest, take in a production of “Barefoot in the Park” at Hanover Tavern, learn how spiders design their webs at the Science Museum of Virginia, and see Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden shine at the GardenFest of Lights.

River City Roundup will be taking a break next week — happy holidays and see you in 2022!

Experience Kings Dominion as you’ve never seen it before during WinterFest, happening through Jan. 9. Join Snoopy and friends as they kick off the evening with song and dance and illuminate the Eiffel Tower and International Street with millions of lights. Enjoy holiday hits performed by Charlie Brown, Lucy and Linus; visit the elves at Tinker’s toy factory; and meet Murray the Moose, who wants to join Santa’s sleigh crew. Shop Artisan Alley for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers from local Virginia artisans. Catch a glimpse of Santa at the WinterFest Wonderland Parade, a nighttime procession through the park. Some activities require additional fees.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Love the intricacies of web weaving but don’t have 2 1/2 hours to kill to see the new Spider-Man movie? Join Andrew Gordus, assistant professor of biology at Johns Hopkins University, for a 45-minute talk, “Untangling the Web of Behaviors Used in Spider Orb-Weaving,” on Wednesday, Dec. 22, from noon to 12:45 p.m. via Zoom. Gordus will discuss the patterns arachnids create and how scientists work to untangle the behaviors that influence web design using modern imaging and computational tools. The talk, part of the Science Museum of Virginia’s Lunch Break Science series, is free; registration is required.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

In Virginia Repertory Theatre’s production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park,” newlyweds living in a tiny walkup apartment in New York City — Corie (Rachel Rose Gilmour), the outgoing dynamo, and Paul (Trevor Lawson) the anxious, reserved one — strive to observe their vows. Corie decides to match-make for her mother, Ethel (Joy Williams), by introducing her to the eccentric neighbor, Victor Velasco (Joe Pabst). The show features some of the best talents in local theater, beginning with director Jan Guarino. The production continues through Jan. 16 at Hanover Tavern. Tickets are $48.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Walk through avenues of twinkling lights under the night sky at the annual Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, happening from 4 to 10 p.m. daily through Jan. 9, except Dec. 24-25. New this year is the “Poems of Positivity” installation from Orlosky Studio, which features 10 sculptural towers lit from the inside using LED strip lights. The installation is composed of hundreds of illuminated responses from social media regarding things that make people feel positive. Hot chocolate and s’mores will be available for sale. Tickets are $5 to $18.

—Micaela Coelho, Editorial Intern

Other Suggestions

The Masters of Soul bring Motown hits and more to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Dec. 22.

bring Motown hits and more to the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen Dec. 22. Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” continues through Dec. 23.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.