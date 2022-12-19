River City Roundup

It’s the week before Christmas, and holiday events are all about. There’s a drive-thru light show at the raceway, a screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life” and a holiday-themed bluegrass concert at The Tin Pan. If you’re looking for diversions from mandatory merriment, there’s a puppet festival at the Robert B. Moss Theatre and a virtual discussion of the Space Force, presented by the Virginia War Memorial. Have a good one!

While the Steve Carell-led Netflix series of the same name has been jettisoned into the great unknown, the actual Space Force is celebrating its third birthday with the establishment of U.S. Space Forces Korea, its first foreign command. The Virginia War Memorial is marking the occasion with an online event exploring the newest branch of the armed forces and how it supports the nation’s global space operations. The program, set for 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 20, is free with registration.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The Barefoot Movement came out of North Carolina in 2006, when singer-songwriter and powerful frontwoman Noah Wall met mandolinist Tommy Norris and they were joined by upright bassist Katie Blomarz. They fused traditional bluegrass harmonies with blues and rock inflections, with original work and covers of some unique favorites. They became a quartet with the addition of guitarist and singer Alex Conerly. The Barefoot Movement brings acoustic holiday sounds to The Tin Pan to get you in a merry mood at 8 p.m. on Dec. 22 (doors open at 6). Tickets are $25.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The light shows at local parks and gardens are holiday traditions that brighten up the season with imaginative displays, treats and seasonal songs. However, navigating the large areas they’re held in can be a challenge for anyone with mobility issues. But if you can manage to get into a car or van, the Holiday Light Show at the Richmond Raceway, a drive-thru event opening at 5 p.m. daily through Dec. 31, is worth checking out. The show is synced to music that you can pick up on your car radio, and it has more than a mile of holiday-themed displays. Tickets are $25 per carload.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Take an epic journey to Antarctica and encounter unusual sea creatures, orcas, a curious squid and lots of penguins along the way in Barefoot Puppet Theatre’s “New Squid on the Block.” The performance is part of Puppets Off Broad Street’s annual Winter Puppetfest at the Richmond Triangle Players’ Robert B. Moss Theatre. Twelve puppet-filled performances will be presented over six days, Dec. 23-30. Discover what happens when two puppeteers and two jugglers clash onstage in “Fruitcake Circus.” Follow Little Red on a romp through the woods in pursuit of a mischievous cookie in “Little Red & the Gingerbread Man.” Admission is $5 for each performance.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

After opening the presents and carving the turkey, enjoy a screening of the beloved holiday classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” at The Byrd Theatre. The film follows George Bailey, whose mounting problems have driven him to the brink of suicide before his guardian angel, Clarence, shows him what life would be like if he had never existed. The film is showing at 2 and 7 p.m. on Christmas Day. Screenings on Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

The 20th-anniversary performance of “The Miracle of Christmas,” a nativity pageant, comes to the Metro Richmond Zoo Dec. 20-22.

Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” continues through Dec. 23.

Cadence presents “Annie Jr.” at the Gottwald Playhouse through Dec. 23.

