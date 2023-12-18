River City Roundup will be taking a short break in observance of the upcoming holidays, but that doesn’t mean the fun is slowing down in RVA: From seasonal events to New Year’s celebrations, enjoy this special extended edition of our staff picks for recreation and entertainment in the days ahead.

From all of us at Richmond magazine, Happy New Year! The Roundup will be back Jan. 8.

Join Profs & Pints at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location on Dec. 19 for “The Twisted Roots of the Nutcracker,” a look at the bizarre origins of the much-loved holiday tale with Sarah Hillenbrand Varela and Erik Varela of Longwood University. The couple will take you on a deep dive into the original story as penned by German author E.T.A. Hoffmann in 1816, discussing the twists and turns of his haunting Christmas book and its subsequent transformation into the delightful holiday narrative we know today. Tickets start at $13.50. Richmond Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” continues through Dec. 24, with tickets starting at $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Miracle of Christmas at Metro Richmond Zoo returns for its 21st year Dec. 20-22. Cast members from local churches and volunteer groups, plus the zoo’s camels, sheep, goats and donkey, portray the biblical story of Christ’s birth at 7, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. each night. Musical performances and a short meet-and-greet bookend each performance. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to support the Chesterfield Food Bank. Admission and parking are free, and refreshment sales benefit local charities.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

On Dec. 22, Diversity Richmond will host Make the Yuletide Gay, a celebration of the queer community mixed with a whole lot of holiday cheer. A prime opportunity to do some last-minute shopping, the event will feature more than 25 LGBTQ+ vendors and makers from around the region, plus a variety show. The event is produced by TransJam Events, an organization led by Dayum This Is My Jam owner Andy Waller (purveyor of punny, musically named preserves and pickles) that aims to support and promote visibility of the queer and trans community. There will be free toys for kids from World of Mirth and a holiday meal food drive for RVA Community Fridges. P.S.: Don’t leave without snapping a pic with Gay Santa. Admission is $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

If you didn’t get a chance to ring in the new year on Dec. 31, 1983 — maybe you weren’t born yet, or you were too young to stay up that late — Get Tight Lounge’s NYE 1983 party is here to help. The totally rad event includes a full bill of local musicians performing classic ’80s hits from Blondie, REM, David Bowie, Madonna and more at the bar and restaurant’s outdoor stage. A Champagne toast at midnight assists with time traveling from the last century back to the present. Manicure your mullet, prepare your perm and buy your ticket ahead of time, starting at $25.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Carytown has parades of zombies and Krampuses, but not as well-known is the annual Cone Parade. This will be the 16th iteration, hosted by Aquarian Bookshop on Jan. 1. The highly adorned mobile curved triangles form up at noon at the shop located at 12 S. Thompson St. The basic shape, in “sacred geometry,” represents a focus of positive energy. I certainly felt the power on New Year’s Eve 2015 when entirely by accident I happened across the cone convocation beneath the marquee of The Byrd Theatre. That moment was captured on video by the artist (and my spouse) Amie Oliver. Go, and it’ll be the high note of your New Year’s Day. It’s free to participate and spectate, with no registration required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

January marks the 243rd anniversary of Benedict Arnold’s ransacking of Richmond, where he was virtually unchallenged. The raid is being remembered in a series of free programs spread over four days. At 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at Henrico County’s Libbie Mill Library, historian Randy Flood lays the groundwork for the attack. Starting at noon Friday, Jan. 5, at the Clarke-Palmore House Museum, learn how the Henrico County Militia stacked up against Arnold with a live demonstration. An entire day of events is planned for Saturday, Jan. 6, at Chimborazo Park and Sunday, Jan. 7, at Historic St. John’s Church, including a walking tour that starts at 10 a.m. at Farm Fresh Richmond.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

For 23 years, the Richmond area has celebrated the culmination of the Latin American Christmas season with performances of the Latin Ballet of Virginia’s “Legend of the Poinsettia.” This year’s production will be hosted at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education Jan. 5-7. The ballet is based on the Mexican folktale of a girl who doesn’t have a gift for baby Jesus, so she gathers weeds for him, but because she was gifting from her heart, they are transformed into beautiful red poinsettias — creating the origin story of the Christmas plant. Tickets are $23.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Magnificent, elegant, not-to-be missed: These are just a few reactions to Holidays at The Jefferson. The historic hotel comes alive with thousands of lights, swaths of garland and hundreds of poinsettias. Then there’s the annual gingerbread display, a nearly 1-ton work of edible art that took 10 people about 800 hours to complete. Nothing this side of the National Christmas Tree in Washington, D.C., can beat the dazzling 30-foot festive conifer that takes over the hotel’s rotunda. Even if you can’t stay at the iconic Richmond landmark, don’t miss this amazing seasonal spectacular, on display through Jan. 7.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.