River City Roundup

As it gets colder outside, many people choose to stay indoors. But if you’re ready to venture out this week, there’s a holiday tour by bike, a cappella holiday songs by Street Corner Symphony, an anti-racism bake sale, a Colonial Christmas at Henricus Historical Park and the return of “The Nutcracker.” If you’re staying home, the Virginia Museum of History & Culture is picking apart a Christmas classic online. Have a good week!

Is there a better way to celebrate the holidays than nitpicking the accuracy of a classic movie? Is Ovaltine really good for you? (It’s better than Yoo-hoo.) Cue up your favorite streaming service, watch “A Christmas Story,” and then join the educational team at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture for an interactive discussion via teleconference at 7 p.m. on Dec. 14. “Movie Mythbusting: A Christmas Story” will include special guests from the Science Museum of Virginia, who will analyze scenes such as the famous “triple dog dare” frozen-tongue flagpole incident. The event is free, but registration is required.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

After dazzling viewers on NBC’s “The Sing-Off,” the a cappella group Street Corner Symphony performed across the country, recorded albums and played benefit concerts. Now, the Nashville-based group is coming to The Tin Pan on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. Don your ugly Christmas sweater and prepare to hear “Jingle Bells” like you’ve never heard it before. Tickets are $27.50; vaccination cards required.

—Leah Hincks, Editorial Intern

It’s easy to put exercise on the back burner during the busy holiday season. But I know that I feel better — and less stressed — if I get a workout in every day. Basket & Bike’s Bike the Holiday Lights Tours are a way to combine holiday festivities with your daily dose of cardio. The 2 1/2-hour tour departs from 1301 E. Cary St. at 3 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and takes you along city streets, bike lanes and a portion of the Virginia Capital Trail. As the sun goes down, you’ll see the downtown skyline illuminated for the holidays. Your ride ends with a beverage at Urban Farmhouse. The $95 ticket includes bike rental.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

The cold, dark woodlands on a bluff overlooking the James River at Henricus Historical Park in Chester will be filled with bonfires and candlelight as the park re-creates a Colonial-era Yuletide with a Candlelit Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 18. Hot cider will be available to give you some inner warmth, and madrigal singers will keep you entertained. The free celebration runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

One of Richmond’s most beloved Christmas traditions returns to the Dominion Energy Center stage with the Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.” Join Clara and her Nutcracker on their Christmas Eve journey to the Land of Sweets and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and a dancing Russian bear. Choreography is by Stoner Winslet, with music by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky performed by the Richmond Symphony. This is the last opportunity to see this version of the ballet’s beloved production; new costumes and sets will premiere next year. Matinee and evening performances take place Dec. 18 and 19 (with additional shows through Dec. 23). Tickets start at $25.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

On Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 p.m., Richmond Bakers Against Racism will host a holiday bake sale at The Veil Brewing Co. in Scott’s Addition. The group works to raise money and bring awareness to organizations that support makers, farmers, artists and creators of color the way they know best — by firing up their ovens. Proceeds from the sale will benefit Project Community RVA, a forthcoming gathering space from Crystal Stokes of Frank Community Farm and Andy Waller of Safe Space Market. At the last bake sale, I snagged a Candy Bar Pie from Secco Wine Bar Executive Chef Julie Heins that I still think about.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

“Set It Off,” a multisite exhibition by Jeremy Toussaint-Baptiste, continues at the Institute for Contemporary Art and 1708 Gallery .

and . The craft show known as the Richmond Moon Market shines this weekend at Stone Brewing.

this weekend at Stone Brewing. The Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights illuminates Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden through Jan. 9.

