River City Roundup

More merry happenings are on tap in the River City over the days ahead, including an experimental music festival, holiday markets galore, two seasonal classics at The Byrd Theatre and a time-traveling, circus-themed Christmas show. Have a great week!

With a flurry of holiday markets on the horizon, I struggled to choose one shopping destination — so I didn’t. Inside Hatch Local food hall on Saturday, Dec. 17, the Wonderland on Hull Street awaits. The event channels all the mall vibes of my youth, but rather than perusing FYE and grabbing a slice from Sbarro, attendees can shop 20 area makers and enjoy bites from an array of food vendors. Boozy bonus: The bar will be slinging specialty festive cocktails. Studio Two Three will also be on-site with its print truck. Saturday presents another shopping and snack adventure at Tabol Brewing in North Side: Salt, Swine & Spring Water, a Christmas market featuring vendors, live music and appearances from Pleasure House Oysters and Autumn Olive Farms.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Kick off Hannukah with a bang and some other discordant sounds at Sonikkah: The first Annual Richmond Hannukah Experimental Music Invitational. The event highlights Jewish innovation in the sonic arts and features artists from Richmond and beyond, including IC Champ, COQ and Fm’Latghor. The music starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at Bandito’s Burrito Lounge. Organizers say they created the event to fight against antisemitism and to bring together “Jews and non-Jews alike and light up the darkness.”

—Anna Ridilla, Editorial Intern

OK, I know “A Magical Cirque Christmas” isn’t the same thing as that other show where people do flips and tricks centered around a theme or narrative. But it does sound like a good time. Along with the acrobatics, the show offers a story involving magic, time travel, an enchanting hostess named Lucy Darling played by variety artist Carisa Hendrix and a band performing a playlist of holiday hits. The magic happens at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 14 at the Altria Theater. Tickets are $28.50 to $68.50.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Like mirror images of each other, the Christmas movie classics “Elf” and “Miracle on 34th Street” each tell the story of a visitor from the North Pole coming to New York City and restoring the Christmas spirit in children and adults alike. Sure, you could stream these faves at home, but after the past couple of years, don’t you need a little Christmas in the company of your peers — and a glorious pre-screening performance by Bob Gulledge on the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ at The Byrd Theatre? You know you do. “Elf” screens on Dec. 17 at 7 p.m., and “Miracle on 34th Street” has a 2 p.m. matinee on Dec. 18. (Additional showings of “Miracle” on Dec. 19 and “Elf” on Dec. 21 and 22 are scheduled, but only Dec. 21 has the Wurlitzer.)

—Chad Anderson, Copy Editor-at-large

The Jewish Family Theater presents an entertaining evening filled with laughs, music and dance at its 50th-anniversary production of “Anything Goes.” Cole Porter’s hilarious shipboard tale of boy-meets-girl places the ensuing love triangle on a trans-Atlantic crossing from New York to London. Written in 1932 and updated through the years, “Anything Goes” was first performed 50 years ago at the Weinstein Jewish Community Center as part of the Vicky Shapiro Workshop. Jerry Williams, who directed the 1972 production, returns as guest director of this new production of the 1962 version, with artistic director Debra Clinton, musical director Stephen Rudlin and choreography by Pam Turner. The show continues through Dec. 18.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Other Suggestions

Hometown faves Carbon Leaf stop at The National Saturday, Dec. 17.

Richmond Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” continues through Dec. 23.

“A Broadway Christmas” is onstage at Virginia Rep’s Hanover Tavern through Jan. 1.

