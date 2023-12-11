River City Roundup

Cold-season celebrations are in full swing this week, including an abundance of holiday concerts, a handmade ceramics market, a candlelight tour at historic Wilton House and a breathtaking exhibition at the Institute for Contemporary Art. Enjoy!

Sari Greenberg, a nationally acclaimed singer-songwriter who toured with the renowned Irish group the Celtic Angels, teams up with Grammy Award-winning guitarist C Lanzbom and singer-songwriter Noah Solomon Chase of Soulfarm to present an evening of music with Mediterranean flair on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at Congregation Beth Ahabah. In their Community Chanukah Concert, Soulfarm and Sari play a dynamic blend of Israeli, folk, blues and pop that has been dubbed New American music. In addition to the concert, Beth Ahabah will hold a Chanukah candle lighting followed by a dessert reception with homemade doughnuts. Tickets are $18, $10 for seniors.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

Start a new holiday tradition this year: Bring your family and friends to Wilton House Museum for Keeping Christmas, a candlelight tour of the historic home on Dec. 15 and 16. Explore at your own pace on this self-guided tour while hearing stories about holiday traditions observed by Wilton residents through its 200-year history told by historic interpreters stationed throughout the house. Indulge in a cup of hot apple cider and sample holiday cookies made from traditional recipes. The family-friendly event also features live music and crafts for kids. Tickets are $12 for adults; admission is free for kids 12 and under.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Richmond chanteuse Grey Garrett enlivens the recently revived Basement venue at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15, and Friday, Dec. 22. During Making Merry with Grey Garrett, she’ll mingle, jingle and sing of Kris Kringle as she puts new contours on the old standards. If she doesn’t infuse you with some kind of holiday/celebratory spirit, check your pulse. A full bar and small plates are available prior to the show. Tickets are $35.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

No BS! Brass’ annual canned food drive and concert is back for the 13th year, benefiting Feed More and the Central Virginia Food Bank. The event on Dec. 16 at The Broadberry is one of the band’s biggest shows each year. No BS! co-founder Reggie Pace shared with Richmond magazine in 2019 that “it’s always great to see people that time of year and [to] be able to give back.” Local rockers the Prabir Trio open. Tickets for the 8 p.m. show start at $16.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

Practical and beautiful, handmade ceramics make for great gifting. On Dec. 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., local pottery studio Hand/Thrown is presenting its fifth annual Holiday Market at the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University, showcasing work from 22 area artisans (including East Clay Ceramics, pictured above). The event is a great opportunity to pick up something special for a friend or loved one (but don’t forget to treat yourself). Admission is free.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Visual artist Paul Chan breaks free from his well-known light- and video-based artworks with “Breathers,” his first major U.S. museum exhibit in 15 years, on display through Jan. 7 at the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU. After a career spent creating works of physical media and moving images, Chan’s latest series follows the artist studying movement and openness through sculptural fabric objects enlivened by electric fans. The ICA is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and entry to the exhibit is free.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

