River City Roundup

Summer continues to heat up with a full slate of activities this week. From a pop-up dinner to violins both classical and funky and a celebration of all things curious, we’ve got you covered. Enjoy!

It would be so easy to write off Black Violin as a novelty act, but the music doesn't allow it. Violinist Kevin “Kev Marcus” Sylvester and viola player Wilner “Wil B” Baptiste defy genre expectations by fusing classical instrumentation with hip-hop, R&B, and modern rock, displaying serious (and eclectic) songwriting prowess. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida, duo has collaborated with Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Tom Petty and earned a Grammy nomination in 2019 for the excellent “Take the Stairs.” Black Violin will bring their unique soundscapes to the Baxter Perkinson Center for the Arts & Education in Chester on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 8 p.m.

—Don Harrison, Contributing Writer

Tonight (Monday, Aug. 9), Daniel Harthausen — club manager and coffee roaster at Richmond’s Common House — takes over the kitchen at Restaurant Adarra with his Japanese-inspired pop-up, Young Mother. Following in the footsteps of the Jackson Ward restaurant that hosts it, the menu transports diners and is unique in its offerings. Paying homage to the small Asian communities Harthausen says he “always found wherever we went” with his family as a child, as well as the families that cooked for him over the years, Young Mother’s dishes are rustic and comforting. With five dinners down, in addition to a recent yakitori event at Y Tu Mama, Young Mother is finding its footing and gaining a following. Harthausen says he sticks to a fairly set menu but allows for seasonal influences. If nikujaga, a Japanese- and Korean-influenced creation of tonkotsu broth with rice, oxtail and kimchi is on the menu, don’t hesitate.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Feel the spirits of composers for Classical Incarnations at 8 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 15, as Classical Revolution RVA continues its monthly concert series. It’s at the Hofheimer Building’s second floor Loft space, a pleasant room for taking in the sounds of professional musicians bringing thought to life.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I’m a lover of all things strange and unusual, so The Oddities & Curiosities Expo — Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center — naturally piqued my interest. This traveling showcase of all things preserved, fossilized and just plain weird has been expanding to include more cities, and this marks its inaugural stop in Richmond. Come by and look for me at the jackalope taxidermy class (not included with admission; preregistration is required). I’ve never attempted to perform taxidermy, but trying my hand at creating a jackrabbit/antelope hybrid seems like a good place to start; no experience is required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions

The Richmond Night Market returns to 17th Street Market on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m.

returns to 17th Street Market on Saturday, Aug. 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. “ The Pink Unicorn ” continues through Aug. 15 at Richmond Triangle Players.

” continues through Aug. 15 at Richmond Triangle Players. Enjoy the Southern Soul Music Festival at the Altria Theater Saturday, Aug. 14.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.