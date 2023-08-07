River City Roundup

It’s watermelon season, and lovers of the summer fruit will descend on Carytown for its annual celebration this weekend. Also ripe for the picking in the days ahead are Ashland Theatre’s 75th-anniversary festivities, the Oddities & Curiosities Expo at the convention center, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic at the Altria Theater, stand-up comedian Sommore at the Funny Bone, and the return of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. Enjoy!

The Ashland Theatre is turning 75 years young in a big way, starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10. The community that rallied around the place to renovate the Art Deco-towered building with rainbow adornment is hosting a special series of entertainment that harkens back to the theater’s origins. First, an open house, then a 1 p.m. screening of “Looney Tunes” cartoon shorts from 1948, followed at 7 p.m. by a renowned film of that year, the Howard Hawks-directed “Red River,” featuring John Wayne and Montgomery Clift. This begins a Monday-a-month series of 1948 films — all for 75 cents, with 75-cent popcorn, too.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Sassy, brassy Sommore, dubbed the “Queen of Comedy,” brings her stand-up routine to the Funny Bone Comedy Club for five shows this weekend, Aug. 11-13. (The 9:45 p.m. Saturday show has sold out.) With her new “Sommore: Queen Chandelier” special on Netflix, Sommore is, in the words of Oprah, “a force to be reckoned with in the new millennium.” Sounding off on social media prayer requests and clubbing with the out-of-control friend, Sommore finds the funny in everything from Facebook to false eyelashes. Tickets are $42 to $52.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

If you’re in a funk, take a couple hours to get funked up. The place for this particular therapy — which should put a dip in your hip and a glide in your stride — is the Altria Theater, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 12, where the inimitable George Clinton lands with Parliament Funkadelic. The 81-year-old singer is known for his funk music innovation, and he’s joined on tour by the Los Angeles-based Fishbone. Go, free your mind, and, well … your rear end will follow. (Richmond magazine is a family-friendly publication, but if you know, you know.) Tickets start at $37.50.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Do you have a penchant for the weird, the curious or the downright creepy? If you’re yearning for a little more unusual and bizarre in your life — from Ouija-themed bath bombs to uranium glassware or rings made from real human teeth — The Oddities & Curiosities Expo, Aug. 12-13 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, may be the event for you. The packed weekend includes vendors, photo ops, sideshow performers and even two classes where participants can build their own ethically sourced rabbit mounts or kit fox heads. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 day of event (classes are an additional fee).

—Laura McFarland, Lifestyle Editor

After a three-year hiatus, the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns to Maymont with an eclectic mix of genres — jazz, blues, funk, pop, and R&B — on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12-13. Headlined by the legendary 10-time Grammy Award-winner Chaka Khan, the 11th incarnation of the festival features an array of talented artists performing on two stages, including Kamasi Washington, Ledisi, Robert Glasper, Coco Jones, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Lalah Hathaway and many more. Between the stages, shop for clothing, art and more from an array of vendors. The gate opens at 11 a.m. both days, rain or shine. Day passes are $129, weekend passes are $195.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

RVA loves a tradition, and one of the city’s longest and sweetest annual events is back for its 41st outing. The time has come for the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, when the Mile of Style shuts ’er down for Richmonders to wander at will — with bowls of watermelon in hand, of course. The Aug. 13 celebration is prepped and ready with 3,000 watermelons to enjoy. The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues until 6 p.m. You may or may not spot me there rocking this watermelon purse from World of Mirth (my last name gives me a built-in affinity for the fruit).

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Other Suggestions

Kentucky-based jazz-folk musician Melanie A. Davis makes her Richmond debut performance at Hardywood Park Craft Brewery West Creek on Aug. 10.

Goth Babe stops at The National as part of The Lola Tour on Aug. 11.

Richmond Music Week continues with events throughout the week, culminating with RVA Rapper’s Delight on Aug. 11.

The Visual Arts Center hosts its annual “[Work]” exhibition, featuring art by faculty, staff and board members, through Aug. 14.

Richmond Triangle Players presents the final show of its 30th-anniversary season, “Head Over Heels,” through Aug. 26.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.