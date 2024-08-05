River City Roundup

Things are heating up this week in RVA, with one of the city’s stickiest summer celebrations, the annual Carytown Watermelon Festival; NASCAR burning rubber at Richmond Raceway; and a hot, hot, hot lineup at the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. Plus, bartenders duke it out, and dogs get their day. Enjoy!

I’ve always had a competitive spirit and equally love cheering from the sidelines, especially when the contest involves a masterful balance of booze and brains. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the Richmond chapter of the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild will host its third annual Bartender’s Brawl at Black Iris Social Club. During the “Chopped”-style competition, 16 bartenders will whip up drinks on the fly using secret ingredients — aka cocktail curveballs — before judges rate their creations and crown a winner. The lineup of mixologists includes Alewife bar manager Sophia Kim, longtime RVA beverage pro Lindsey Scheer and 2023 winner Sarah Rigney of the forthcoming Ilo Bistro in Norfolk. Bonus: Drinks (of course), food by pop-up Quarter Horse, free admission and laid-back vibes.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival brings an impressive lineup to the grounds at Maymont on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11. Fantasia, Ludacris, Andra Day and Monica are just a few of the performers scheduled to take one of the event’s two stages. Rapper and producer Wyclef Jean is serving as artist-in-residence, so expect to see him on- and offstage throughout the festival. Admission to the two-day festival is $169 for one day and $299 for a weekend pass. Plus, don’t miss Homegrown at the Hip, The Hippodrome’s showcase of local talent, returning Friday, Aug. 9, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic; tickets are $40.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

NASCAR is back in town this weekend, Aug. 10-11, and as Adam Cheek writes in our August issue, it’s a whole new track out there for longtime race fans and newcomers alike. Saturday’s Clean Harbors 250 truck series race gets rolling at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $30. Admission for Sunday’s Cook Out 400 starts at $40 ($20 for the 21-and-up Chaos Corner), and drivers start their engines at 6 p.m. As one longtime fan told Richmond magazine, “It’s a big party.”

—Mark Newton, News Editor

My pittie-mix pup Bonny rules our roost and — in her mind, at least — the blocks surrounding our house, and she’s always eager to add to her empire by visiting new places. She’ll be delighted to take a car ride to James River Cellars for the winery’s National Spoil Your Dog Day event from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. Leashed dogs and their owners are invited to enjoy pet-focused craft vendors, dog-friendly activities, music and wine. Don’t have a dog? Adoptable pups will be on-site. Admission is free.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Watermelon is incredibly hydrating and an excellent source of electrolytes, making it among the best snacks for a hot and humid summer day. Let that be your mantra this Sunday, Aug. 11, at the 42nd annual Carytown Watermelon Festival, where the temperatures (and crowds) will rise along West Cary Street. More than 100 vendors and some 80 musicians will line the blocks between the start of Carytown and the Byrd Theatre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. If it’s your first summer in town (or you just haven’t made it yet), get out there and see why it’s a Richmond classic.

—Kevin Johnson, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions

