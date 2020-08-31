River City Roundup

As summer winds down, there’s still some fun to be had around the region. There’s Movies in the Outfield, jokes on a golf course at the Labor Day Bash, the Wild & Weird beer festival in Powhatan, and a silent party (Shh!). Check out these hot picks from Richmond magazine’s editors before it cools off.

While we may not be able to gather for VA PrideFest in September, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are teaming up with Virginia Pride for a special night of Movies in the Outfield on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Pride Movie Night features a socially distanced screening of the Robin Williams and Nathan Lane flick “The Birdcage” on The Diamond’s video board. Groups of up to eight can reserve a spot in the outfield and bring their own blankets and pillows, though lawn chairs are not allowed. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Concession orders must also be placed online and are available prior to and during the movie screening.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Need an excuse for a mini adventure outside the city, consider yourself pro-beer and want to take a walk on the wild side? Luckily for us, Fine Creek Brewing is about to get funky. This year, the Powhatan brewery will turn its annual daylong celebration of barrel-aged, mixed-culture and sour brews, the Wild & Weird Festival, into a monthlong affair. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in September beginning Sept. 4, beer drinkers can visit Fine Creek for a selection of mouth-puckering, palate-pleasing sips from breweries near and far. The lineup includes beers from local spots Vasen Brewing Company and Tabol Brewing, as well as options from Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co. in Virginia Beach, Heliotrope Brewery in Lexington, and Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery in Oregon. Cheers!

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

It’s been a long dry spell for the people who live on laughs and jokes, our local comedians. The clubs still aren’t open, but there is a night of laughs planned on Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Labor Day Bash at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian. Teed up to make you smile and forget your problems for a while are regulars from the Funny Bone nightclub such as Rob Maher and Micah “Bam Bamm” White. The social distancing protocols are no joke, however, as they call for personal 10-by-10-foot seating areas and masks. Prices range from $75 to $150 for groups of up to eight people; tickets must be purchased in advance online. The evening also includes live music.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

A socially distant party may seem like an oxymoron, but not if it’s the “Silent Summer Party” happening this Saturday, Sept. 5, at the 17th Street Market. Co-sponsored by Richmond Parks & Recreation and UnlockingRVA, the summer soiree will feature a live DJ — the twist is that you will need to reserve headphones to hear the music. Attendees are asked to appropriately distance and wear masks. All restaurants surrounding the market will be open, many with outdoor seating.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

The drive-in concert trend continues Sept. 4 with No BS! Brass Band at City Stadium .

. The Science Museum of Virginia reopens to the public on Sept. 5.

