River City Roundup

What better way to commemorate the dog days of summer than a canine-friendly event at Maymont this week? If you don’t have a pooch, check out Diversity's Drive-in Drag show, the return of Fridays al Fresco to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden or another of our editors’ picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead.

Walk Maymont’s Pup Path with your family and canine companions during Mutts @ Maymont on Thursday, Aug. 6, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The park welcomes well-behaved, leashed dogs and their humans to explore the grounds via the Pup Path, specially created with the safety of visiting dogs, wildlife and Maymont’s farm animals in mind. Enjoy food trucks for people and pooches, beverages, and live music after your stroll. Tickets are $10 per dog; humans are free but must register to attend. Masks, social distancing and canine courtesy protocols must be followed.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Due to social distancing, a lot of interactive performances have taken a backseat during the pandemic, but Diversity Richmond is bringing back — literally, watch from your backseat — its drag show. At Drive-in Drag, hosted in Diversity’s large parking lot, performers will shake their moneymakers while attendees watch safely from their vehicles. Bring your masks and dollar bills to show your support for the drag performers. There are two shows available on Sunday, Aug. 9, at 6 and 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 per car and can be purchased online (leave a note during payment to specify your showtime). Get your tickets early, as previous Drive-in Drag shows have sold out. To receive your assigned parking space, email your receipt to Events Coordinator Raul Cantu.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

How about a real Friday night out, as in outside — at a garden with plenty of room for social distancing? On Aug. 7, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden resumes its Fridays al Fresco events, with some pandemic-adjusted conditions. For starters, you buy tickets online in advance, and admission is staggered by time, with entry slots each half hour from 5 to 7:30 p.m. You can also place food orders in advance. Masks are required in buildings and are encouraged throughout the grounds. Admission is $14 adults, $11 seniors and $8 for youth; members are admitted for $7 or $5 for ages 3-18.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

On Monday, Aug. 10, at 6:30 p.m. The American Civil War Museum presents a free online program, “Beyond Shackles: The Fight for Freedom,” in its History Happy Hour series. While slavery formed the pretext for the Civil War, not all African Americans of the mid-19th century United States languished in bondage. Some exercised their freedom as active abolitionists and in espionage, while others performed as stationmasters and guides for the Underground Railroad. They fought for the Union on land as soldiers in the U.S. Colored Troops and at sea in the crew of the U.S. Navy’s first ironclad, the U.S.S. Monitor. The talk is hosted by Wisteria Perry, interpretation and community outreach manager for The Mariners’ Museum and Park in Newport News.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Other Suggestions

‘ Another Look at America ’ Don’t miss your chance to see Gallery 5’s second virtual art show, featuring immigrant and refugee art from Reestablish Richmond. Through Aug. 7.

’ Don’t miss your chance to see Gallery 5’s second virtual art show, featuring immigrant and refugee art from Reestablish Richmond. Through Aug. 7. ‘ Movie Mythbusting ’ Watch Disney’s “Pocahontas” in advance, then log into Zoom with an educator from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to learn about what is and isn’t true in the film. Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

’ Watch Disney’s “Pocahontas” in advance, then log into Zoom with an educator from the Virginia Museum of History & Culture to learn about what is and isn’t true in the film. Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Movies in the Outfield Enjoy a movie on The Diamond’s video board while sitting in socially distanced squares drawn on the outfield. See “Remember the Titans” on Aug. 6 or “Angels in the Outfield” on Aug. 8. Gates open at 6:35 p.m., and concessions are available by preorder.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.