River City Roundup

Nostalgia junkies are in luck this week: Fan wine bar Jardin is going back to the year 2000 with a Y2K Prom, and The National screens popular indie film “Napoleon Dynamite,” followed by a discussion with some of the cast. Also in the days ahead, see Grammy winner Gary Clark Jr. at After Hours at The Meadow Event Park, have a Big Gay Weekend at Basic City Beer Co. and view new exhibitions at Ada Gallery. Enjoy!

Grammy-winning blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr. is bringing his version of gritty Americana to Atlantic Union Bank After Hours at The Meadow Event Park in Doswell on Thursday, Aug. 31. His latest album, 2019’s “This Land,” saw the Austin, Texas, native pushing the sonic boundaries of modern blues and, in its title track, directly confronting racism he and others have experienced, especially during the past few years. He’s also collaborated with artists including Childish Gambino and Tom Morello, and his 2017 cover of The Beatles’ “Come Together” for the “Justice League” movie became his first charting single. Tickets run from $26 to $99, and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Performing with Clark is his frequent opening act, blues musician Hamish Anderson.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The first Friday of September promises intriguing art exhibitions and experiences. Ada Gallery at 228 W. Broad St. continues its 20th-anniversary year with “Dark Materials,” a group show opening Friday, Sept. 1, featuring Kirsten Kindler’s intricate paper constructions, ceramics by Nyasha Chigama, Steve Giovinco’s photos of night skies in Antarctica and Greenland, and Jack Clark’s ceramics. Tiny Desirables, Ada’s new back-room gallery for small works, debuts the same evening with a new exhibition titled “Put Down Your Pencils.” All of this is accompanied by a can’t-miss performance by Richmond’s legendary one-person band Gull.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

While I don’t have moon boots or wear a sideways ponytail, I am a big fan of the indie cult-classic film “Napoleon Dynamite,” and I was super excited to discover the actors from the film will be at The National on Sept. 2 for a screening followed by a discussion. It’s hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the movie premiered, offering an enduring combination of quirky humor and teenage awkwardness. Quotes from the film are still repeated today, such as the line from Pedro’s class president speech, “If you vote for me, all of your wildest dreams will come true,” and Napoleon’s response to a kid on the bus asking about his plans, “Whatever I feel like I wanna do. Gosh!” Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico) will bring their many talents to the event — it remains to be seen whether those include bo staff, nunchaku and/or sweet bike skills. Tickets are $37 to $42.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

It’s a Big Gay Weekend for the Richmond Makers Market as it hosts a special Pride Market at Basic City Beer Co., Sept. 2-3 from noon to 6 p.m. More than 35 local makers will showcase their wares during this indoor/outdoor artisan craft show. Billy Pie and Auntie Ning will be offering culinary delights, and Basic City will have some new beers on tap. This rain-or-shine event also welcomes canine friends, and feel free to bring your human friends, too. The weekend is a celebration of local LGBTQ+ artists and allies who build and champion the community. Admission is free with items available for purchase.

—Claire Fortier, Special Projects Editor

For me, the ’90s and early 2000s were a simpler time. My biggest concerns teetered between which Lunchables my mom had decided to buy and whether I could tune in to the latest episode of “Freaks and Geeks,” and anything from the Spice Girls to Shakira and Ludacris could be heard coming through my speakers. If you’re feeling warm and fuzzy from the aforementioned throwback tidbits, perhaps Jardin’s Y2K Prom should be your destination on Sunday, Sept. 3. From 5 to 9 p.m., the wine bar’s patio will be transformed into a dance floor featuring bops from the past for your singalong enjoyment. Bonus: Themed snacks and sips will be available. Tickets are $25.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

