River City Roundup

The Valentine is calling its Tuesday and Thursday musical occasions The Oasis: A High Noon Concert Series. The free and physically distant concerts in the fountain-adorned Wickham House gardens kicked off last week and begin at noon. The performances will come from a variety of musicians, featuring Kevin Davis and Ban Caribe on Tuesday, Aug. 25, as Richmond eases from summer to autumnal temperatures. Camels are not encouraged.

Soul food and Southern comfort foods trace their roots to the dishes made by enslaved African American chefs in the 18th century. Zoom into Stratford Hall’s circa 1738 kitchen in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m. for a cooking demonstration with historical interpreter and chef Dontavius Williams. Williams will share stories from plantation kitchens and discuss how vintage recipes influence modern American cuisine. He’ll be joined by Dr. Kelley Fanto Deetz, author of “Bound to the Fire: How Virginia’s Enslaved Cooks Helped Invent American Cuisine” and Stratford Hall’s director of programming, education and visitor engagement, as moderator. Registration for the “African American Foodways Cooking Demonstration With Dontavius Williams” is required to receive the Zoom link; attendees are invited to donate to support the lecture.

The sounds of crossing bells and lonesome whistles will soon have to compete with music from local bands at Tunes on the Tracks, a concert series coming to Ashland. Tickets ranging from $30 to $45 are on sale this week for the shows that start on Aug. 29 at 3 p.m. with rockers Stagg Creek and continue through October. The shows will feature designated seating areas, separated by 6-foot walkways on the Hanover Arts and Activities Center’s front lawn.

With the pandemic prompting couples to decide how to proceed with their wedding plans, Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is hosting “Celebrations Abloom!” a wedding and special event showcase. Venues such as Lewis Ginter offer the benefit of large outdoor ceremony and reception spaces, so even if you’re not planning on getting married in one of the venue’s gardens, there will be plenty of inspiration to plan your own outdoor event. Meet with Lewis Ginter’s preferred vendors and check out several wedding spots located on the grounds while enjoying sips and bites from Meriwether Godsey, Lewis Ginter’s exclusive caterer. There will also be a giveaway with multiple prizes. The showcase takes place Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., but tickets ($15) must be purchased by 9 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30.

