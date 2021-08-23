River City Roundup

Here’s some of what’s happening in and round Richmond this week: the return of the Chesterfield County Fair, a plant party at Gallery5, a tribute concert to famous Johns at Agecroft Hall and the last week of an exhibition at the Science Museum that’s totally mental. Have a good week!

The 108th edition of the Chesterfield County Fair opens on Friday, Aug. 27, and runs through Saturday, Sept. 4, at the fairgrounds off Courthouse Road in Chesterfield. Check out the chainsaw artist, pig races and entertainment including a comedy hypnotist, an illusionist and escape artist, and a three-ring circus. There’s also the usual fair fare, music and some quirky stuff including a primitive camera exhibit, a World War II naval display and an antique chainsaw display.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

If you haven’t made it to the Science Museum of Richmond yet for the “Mental Health: Mind Matters” exhibition, this is your last chance before it closes on Sunday, Aug. 29. The exhibition raises awareness about mental illness with interactive displays that connect visitors with the human side of mental health. I found myself drawn to the videos of individuals telling their stories of living with conditions from bipolar disorder to anxiety. The “Hearing Voices” display also left an impression as it puts you in the shoes of what it’s like to struggle with psychosis. Given that many people are struggling with their mental health these days, this exhibition is one way to learn more about how to help yourself and others. And I’ll admit that using the worry shredder, where you write one of your worries on a slip of paper and watch it get shredded, evokes a pretty good feeling. Read more about the exhibition.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Calling all plant lovers: It’s time for a Friday-night Plant Party. On Friday, Aug. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m., Gallery5 will host a seed-saving event where attendees are encouraged to channel their inner green thumb — drink in hand. Throughout the evening, guests will learn how to choose, clean and store seeds. Tickets ($25 to $35) include a vegan or carnivorous meal from Ellwood Thompson’s, along with one drink ticket for a summer-themed libation. Bonus: Catch local plant vendors and perhaps leave with a brand-new plant buddy.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Take in a free performance by the Richmond Concert Band hosted by Agecroft Hall on Sunday, Aug. 29, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Explore the grounds of the reconstructed 16th-century English Tudor home while the band presents “Dear John,” a love letter of sorts to people named John — with musical selections by composers John Williams, Elton John, John Philip Sousa and others, plus the calypso tune “Sloop John B,” Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” and more. Bring your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to Agecroft’s front lawn, sit back and enjoy the show.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

