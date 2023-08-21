River City Roundup

August is Virginia Craft Beer Month, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond Beeristoric, and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia are teaming up to drop some knowledge about the industry upon the thirsty masses. Also this week, we have the inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival, a Fourth Friday art exhibition, a book discussion, comedy at the Ashland Theatre and a Barbie-inspired dance party. Enjoy!

Whether you’re searching for inspiration, developing a driving passion or contemplating your future, it’s all about the plan. Developing that plan is the essence of B.K. Fulton’s book “The Blueprint: Lessons for Living Your Best Life,” which he will discuss Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 5:30 p.m. at the Library of Virginia. From his struggles as a Virginia Tech engineering student to his days in corporate C-suites and his myriad accomplishments in the film and publishing worlds, Fulton has evolved by following his life’s map. He’ll be sharing his tips for success and signing books during the free event. Registration is required.

Take the title of comedian Todd Barry’s tour, “Half Joking,” literally: Unlike some other shows, he’s thought about some of the jokes beforehand. The rest of the show is dedicated to Barry’s masterful crowd work; he’s turned random input from strangers into material for entire shows in several previous stops in the commonwealth. His show at the Ashland Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 24, comes roughly a year since his last appearance there, and this time he’s joined by Washington, D.C.-based stand-up comic Kevin Seefried. The show begins at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $25.

Ever heard of Patsy Young, a Black woman whose skills in brewing helped her earn a living as a fugitive from slavery in the 1800s? Or Ted Mack from Wisconsin, who became the first Black owner of a major brewery in 1970? Although Richmond is awash in craft beer culture, how much do we know about Black brewing history and traditions? An event on Aug. 25 hopes to broaden those horizons. The Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Richmond Beeristoric, and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia are teaming up to present “Brewing in the Black Community: From African Origins to Craft’s Future.” Attendees will hear from a panel of experts and sip on selections including a millet-based beer from Ardent Craft Ales; Freedom pale ale from Hampton’s 1865 Brewing Co.; and Single Connection, a collab hazy pale ale from Ardent and Capsoul Brewing Collective. Tickets are $38.

I was fascinated by raku pottery when I took a ceramics class in college, because the unpredictable glazing technique made even my lopsided amateur efforts look interesting. In the hands of an expert, the results are often stunning, so I’m eager to see Paul Terrell’s explorations of the technique during “Earth, Fire, Water, Air, Spirit” at Art Works Aug. 25 through Sept. 16. Stop by the gallery on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. for the opening reception, also featuring Art Works’ All Media show and abstract paintings by Megan McGrath. The Fourth Friday event includes refreshments, music and a fundraiser. The exhibit and reception are free, with free parking during Fourth Fridays at the Railroad Museum at Hull and Second streets.

Didn’t get enough Barbie power at the movie theater this summer? Put on your coolest Barbie or Ken outfit and grab your friends for The Broadberry’s Barbie-inspired dance party on Aug. 26. Snap pics at the photo walls, enter the costume contest, sip on themed cocktails straight out of your Barbie Dreamland dreams and dance to the DJ playing pop tunes featured on the movie’s soundtrack and more. The doors open at 8 p.m. Admission is $20. Now “Let’s Go Party!”

Folk singer Hozier, indie band Lord Huron and country rocker Elle King are just a few of the artists slated to appear during Richmond’s inaugural Iron Blossom Music Festival, blooming and booming at the Bon Secours Training Center Aug. 26-27. The event features two stages of diverse musical entertainment, its packed roster also featuring artists Noah Kahan, Faye Webster and Rayland Baxter and local talent including Matthew E. White, Angelica Garcia and The Legendary Ingramettes. Two-day tickets start at $199.50, and VIP tickets start at $450.

