River City Roundup

Although I wasn’t enrolled in VCUarts during my time at Virginia Commonwealth University, it was impossible not to hear or see the name Joe Seipel on campus. The former sculpture department chair and dean helped elevate the caliber of classes and build a national reputation for VCUarts. Seipel died in June, but not before he had the chance to assist in creating one last showcase of his work. “Yours & Mine,” at VCU’s Anderson Gallery and off-site at the sculptor’s former studio at 1609 W. Main St., features his inventive and immersive creations. The exhibition runs Aug. 20-Sept. 28, with a public reception on Aug. 22 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Shelby Van Pelt’s New York Times bestselling debut novel, “Remarkably Bright Creatures,” uses an octopus to help solve a Puget Sound mystery and tells a story of friendship, courage and aspiration. Van Pelt discusses the book and takes questions in a livestreamed interview with the Chesterfield County Public Library at 7 p.m. on Aug. 21. The virtual event is free, but registration is required.

Artspace — run cooperatively by artists for the past 35 years and located at the Stratford Hills Shopping Center in South Side Richmond — is more than 3,000 miles from Paris. This isn’t the trendy Marais district, but artists who have participated in residencies of the Virginia Atelier at the Cité Internationale des Arts in France are presenting work at the gallery inspired by their City of Light sojourns. “Artists at the Atelier,” on view Aug. 23-Sept. 21 and curated by Beth Beaven Jasper, showcases the work of more than 40 of these artists. The show is accompanied by a series of concerts and poetry readings. You don’t even need to know French.

As the heat of summer makes all of us a little riper, I am excited about Rebecca Suerdieck’s demonstration of distilling plants into wearable scents. Using the backdrop of Agecroft Hall’s incredible gardens, she will discuss using herbs and other flora to create perfume, much as it would have been done in the 1600s. “Common Scents: A Garden Still House Demonstration With Rebecca Suerdieck” happens Friday, Aug. 23, from noon until 3 p.m. It’s included with garden admission ($6 to $12).

