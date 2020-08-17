River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. VA Comicon returns with COVID-19 precautions, check out a multimedia art show at The Branch Museum, and don’t miss two opportunities to catch film favorites al fresco.

Robert Donat earned a Best Actor Oscar for his performance as a beloved educator at an English boarding school in the 1939 classic “Goodbye, Mr. Chips,” which will be screened at 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, in the First Baptist Church courtyard. The free screening is part of the church’s annual Classics in the Courtyard film series, which concludes Thursday, Aug. 27, with Sean Connery at his James Bond best in “Dr. No.” The 1962 film is the first in the Bond franchise and one of the best, with Ursula Andress as Honey Ryder and Joseph Wiseman as the supervillain title character. Bring your own snacks and a blanket and observe social distancing and other pandemic precautions.

The 34th year of the VA Comicon will look a little different. Masks are required at all times, social distance must be maintained, and temperature checks will be conducted at registration. Food service and the popular costume contest will be missing from the Aug. 22 show at the Richmond Raceway, but what remains the same are local and national vendors offering everything from apparel to collectibles and, of course, comics. Meet the stormtroopers and Sith Lords of Garrison Tyrannus, the Virginia chapter of the 501st Legion, a national group of Star Wars cosplayers. They’ll be joined by the Resistance members and Jedis of the Rebel Legion, a worldwide fan-operated Star Wars cosplay group.

View art in its many forms in “VA Made: Meditation Across Media,” a mixed-media exhibition featuring more than 30 Virginia artists, including Andras Bality, Sukjin Choi, Jim Meyers, Kiara Pelissier, Diego Sanchez and Chuck Scalin, on view at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design through Sept. 13. Designed to showcase a broader view of the formats available to the artist, the exhibition features works from small to large, representational to abstract — painting, sculpture, jewelry, glass, pottery and more — while exploring the relationship between the media and the subject matter and how one informs the other. Admission to the exhibit is included with general admission to The Branch Museum, 2501 Monument Ave.

‘ The Zombie Monologues ’ Starting Aug. 19, check out a fully virtual prequel to Firehouse Theatre’s world premiere of Chris Gavaler’s “The Zombie Life,” which has been postponed due to the pandemic.

’ Starting Aug. 19, check out a fully virtual prequel to Firehouse Theatre’s world premiere of Chris Gavaler’s “The Zombie Life,” which has been postponed due to the pandemic. Drive-in Movie at Dorey Park On Aug. 21, enjoy a free screening of “Aladdin” from the comfort of your vehicle. Space is limited, and parking begins at 7:30 p.m.

