River City Roundup

This week’s Roundup includes a beach party in Scott’s Addition, a zombie-themed play, the Harlem Globetrotters, Tower of Power blowing through Meadow Event Park and more. Have a good one!

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a zombie? Aside from that pesky living-death part, zombies don’t have responsibilities or obligations, emotional pain, or prejudices. A well-intentioned therapist is sharing his self-help seminar and making a case for zombiehood during Firehouse Theatre’s world premiere of “The Zombie Life,” onstage Aug. 18-29. The play is an original work written by Washington & Lee associate professor of English Chris Gavaler. The play asks the question “If we withdraw from society and just let go, are we any better off than being a zombie?” The show runs for eight performances, and tickets are $33.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

If the words “beer garden beach party” don’t get you excited, then you should probably stop reading. On Thursday, Aug. 19, Scott’s Addition’s Lunch and Supper will channel island vibes from 6 to 9 p.m. during a summer soiree in its outdoor beer garden. In celebration of Virginia Craft Beer Month, Norfolk’s O’Connor Brewing Co. makes a guest appearance and brings its favorite summer brews to RVA. Also joining the fun and serving cocktails is Richmond-based distiller Virago Spirits, best known for its Four-Port Rum and Modern Gin With Oolong Tea.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

R&B band Tower of Power comes to Meadow Event Park as part of the After Hours concert series this week. They’ve made their mark over a long career by working as a horn section with musicians such as Otis Redding, Spyro Gyra, Aaron Neville, Elton John and Stevie Nicks, and with songs of their own such as “What Is Hip?” and “You’re Still a Young Man.” The band, featuring longtime members saxophonist Emilio Castillo and drummer Dave Garibaldi, performs on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $21 to $59.

—Hunter Britt, Editorial Intern

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters bring their jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks to the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. Part theater, part comedy and 100% mad skills with the pill, the Globetrotters are back with their Spread Game Tour, a fully interactive family experience. The team’s style and athleticism — they popularized the jump shot, slam dunk and invented the half-court hook shot — have wowed fans for more than 95 years. An opportunity to see this team is a shot you won’t want to miss.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Byrd Theatre, built at a time when movie houses represented the height of escape and fantasy, screens the 1952 musical comedy “Singin’ in the Rain” at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The film features Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor, and Carrie Fisher’s mom, Debbie Reynolds, with real singing and dancing rather than TikTok supercuts. On Aug. 21 at 10 a.m., “Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure” (1985), directed by Tim Burton, will be shown. Will Pee-Wee find his stolen bicycle? The theater is operating with COVID-related safety protocols in place.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

