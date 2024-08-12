River City Roundup

Don’t let the sun go down on these upcoming events, including a heartfelt Elton John tribute at Ember Music Hall, a literary discussion with a special guest at Shelf Life Books, a discussion on public gardens at Lewis Ginter and the finale of a juicy summer dinner series. Enjoy!

Tom Cridland has quite the story. The London-based musician was struggling with alcoholism compounded by isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic but found salvation in the music of Elton John. Cridland focused on learning to play John’s songs and created the traveling show “Tom’s Elton Tribute.” He’s crossing the ocean to bring his performance to Ember Music Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 13. This isn’t any run-of-the-mill tribute act; Cridland sings in his own voice and nixes the camp. He’s studied dozens of recordings to base his show on how John sings his tracks live. Tickets are $30 to $40.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Join Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden and Sir Peter Crane, president of Oak Spring Garden Foundation in Upperville, for a look at the evolving role of public gardens — their relevance and the importance of addressing climate change while making green spaces accessible to the entire community — during “Botanic Gardens: Seizing the Moment While Imagining the Future,” from 2 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The first in a series of speakers and special events planned for the yearlong celebration of Lewis Ginter’s 40th anniversary, Crane’s talk is followed by a Q&A, a tour of the garden’s “Flourish” displays, and a closing reception at Bloemendaal House. Tickets are $35.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

× Expand Richmond author Clay McLeod Chapman (provided photo).

Clay McLeod Chapman keeps writing critically acclaimed scary stuff, including the recently released, New York Times-heralded novelette “Stay on the Line.” Chapman and I will discuss this work and other subjects at Carytown’s Shelf Life Books from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. The story combines loss, trauma and spirit telephony (a phrase I just made up). A lone pay phone (remember those?) starts ringing in a hurricane-damaged town and, well, those curious enough to answer start hearing dead people. The event is free, and the book is available for purchase.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

The dog days are dwindling, and your final chance to catch one of the juiciest seasonal events has arrived: The fourth annual Summer Supper Somm dinner series will wrap up Sunday, Aug. 18, with a ’mater-centric feast on the rooftop of Quirk Hotel downtown. Diners can expect a multicourse showcase of fruits of the vine, featuring tomatoes from Village Garden paired with wines from Virginia’s Barboursville Vineyards. Tickets are $135.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

