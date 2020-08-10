River City Roundup

From history and honeybees to romance and the debut of the RVA Black Farmers Market, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this week. Read on for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead, as selected by the writers and editors of Richmond magazine.

Grab your picnic blanket, a snack and your laptop for Fountain Bookstore’s virtual Bookstore Romance Day on Saturday, Aug. 15, from noon to 2 p.m. Celebrating romance authors, the $15 event includes a Zoom picnic Q&A with a panel of authors, a $15 online coupon for Fountain Bookstore and a “pick-nic,” where Fountain booksellers share favorite romance writings of the past, today and coming soon. Featured authors include Wall Street Journal-bestselling romance writer Avery Flynn, contemporary romance series author Sharina Harris, “Girls Trip” series award-winning writer Tracey Livesay, “Journey to the Heart” series writer Tif Marcelo, award-winning paranormal romance author Abigail Owen, and stand-up comedian turned writer Suzanne Park. Plus, starting now you can participate in the “Where’s Fabio?” scavenger hunt on Fountain Bookstore’s website. Find all 20 hidden Fabios and be entered to win a $100 online gift code.

Remember V-J Day

Saturday, Aug. 15, marks the 75th anniversary of V-J Day, the day Japan surrendered to the Allies, marking the end of World War II. The Virginia War Memorial marks the milestone with two webinars. An intriguing bit of little-known history is the subject of an hourlong webinar at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, titled “Operation Olympic: The Invasion That Never Happened.” The session, led by the memorial’s director, Jim Triesler, looks at the thinking and planning prior to the surrender for an invasion of Japan. There’s also a look at V-J Day materials and stories with archivist Heidi Sheldon in a webinar at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. Each is free, but registration is required.

The RVA Black Farmers Market will host its inaugural event this Saturday, Aug. 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1700 Blair St. Founded by 27-year-old Navi Johnson, the idea for the market sprouted after she began to cultivate a garden with her family in their East End backyard and noticed neighbors doing the same. She saw an opportunity to cultivate a shared space for African American growers of all skill levels, increase food access and forge connections in the community. Vendors for the market include a mix of growers, purveyors and artists such as Zozo’s Jams, Sweet T’s Cakes, Maroon Grove Freedom Farm and Heart Community Garden.

It’ll be a sweet time at Pamplin Historical Park and The National Museum of the Civil War Soldier on Saturday, Aug. 15, during National Honeybee Day. Pamplin’s Buzz’n & Weav’n Event recognizes the importance of the busy pollinators, whose work sustains life. The event also explores the art of hand spinning natural fibers from animals. Learn from the Huguenot Beekeepers Association, Haley’s Honey Meadery and the Clothos Handspinners Guild with demonstrations and more. The event’s activities and programs are included with regular daily paid admission. Pamplin is following COVID protocols, and face coverings are encouraged, but they shouldn’t take the edge off your buzz.

