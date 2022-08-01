River City Roundup

There’s lots to look forward to this week — from the International Dragon Boat Festival at Rocketts Landing and a performance from comedian Mike Epps, to two beer-centric events, National Night Out and more. Enjoy your week!

Since the mid-1980s, police departments across the country have participated in National Night Out, sending officers to neighborhoods on the first Tuesday in August to mingle at cookouts and outdoor events to foster camaraderie and connect with the communities they serve. In these days of political division, pandemic-related isolation, economic hardship and frayed police-community relationships, it’s worth finding an event and participating. This year’s block parties are on Tuesday, Aug. 2, and typically start in the late afternoon or early evening. Visit the Richmond, Chesterfield and Henrico police departments for more information.

Comedian Mike Epps has come a long way since filling in for fellow funnyman Chris Tucker in the “Friday” movie series as “Day-Day.” These days, he’s the star of the underrated Netflix sitcom “The Upshaws” and he just landed a role in a Marvel movie, the “Spider-Man” spin-off “Madame Web.” All the while, he’s maintained his stand-up chops, which will be on display on his upcoming Netflix special and his show at the Altria Theater on Friday, Aug 5 at 8 p.m. $52.50-$102.50

Led by the beat of a drummer, the ancient Chinese sport of dragon boat racing dates back 2,500 years, making its way to North America only about 40 years ago. This Saturday, Aug. 6, the Richmond International Dragon Boat Festival returns to Rocketts Landing from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Teams of paddlers will make their way down the James River in 40-foot-long canoes that resemble dragons, with winners taking home a trophy. In addition to the races, enjoy cultural performances, food trucks, a beer garden and marketplace. Pro tip: Ride the Pulse, to avoid having to search for parking.

Mix and mingle with Richmond’s music community and hear the sounds of some local performers at the Hofheimer Building’s Loft space in Scott’s Addition on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 5- 9 p.m. Sponsored by HearRVA, the event is a fundraiser for Rise4Youth. Performers include DJ B-Rice, Jon Swaii, Kaay Taurus, Kenneka Cook and Chance Fischer. Light refreshments and cash bar available. $20 to $25.

While craft brewers have taken off in recent years, their art has been appreciated since the first colonists landed at Jamestown — they drank beer, not water, with most of their meals. Cheers, Virginia! a new exhibition at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture opening Saturday, Aug 6 celebrates all things craft brewing — from homebrewers to local distillers and wineries. The museum is also the site of annual BrewHaHa 2022, on Saturday, featuring live music, food trucks and yes, lots of beer. The festival starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10-$45.

House music lovers will converge on Reynolds Community College’s Parham Road campus athletic field for a lawn party hosted by Masters of Sound DJs, on Saturday, Aug. 6. RVA Soul House Fest starts at noon and attendees can bring tents, lawn chairs and coolers as performers including DJs Jay Dion, Renee Melendez, R. Simms and Tim O’Neal drop the beats. Beyoncé’s recent single, “Break My Soul” has a shone a renewed light on house music and for those discovering the genre, here’s an opportunity to experience it in person. Admission is free.

What’s better than an afternoon of sampling suds from dozens of breweries while paired with a stunning view of Richmond? How about having the net proceeds go towards a deserving cause? After a three-year hiatus, The Veil Brewing Co. is bringing back its Forever Summer Festival. Broken into three sessions on Aug. 6, the sampling soiree benefiting ChildSavers — and held at the nonprofit’s headquarters overlooking Church Hill — will feature sips from breweries such as J. Wakefield, Cantillon, Oxbow, American Solera and many more. P.S.: Portland Maine’s High Roller Lobster co. will be slinging plump and meaty lobster rolls. Tickets are $160.

