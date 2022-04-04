River City Roundup

Is this the week winter finally takes the hint and lets spring do its thing? We’ll find out soon, and in the meantime, we’ve (finally) got a performance of “Fiddler on the Roof,” a look at the making of a popular podcast at the ICA at VCU, Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel and a local author discussing her new book set in Ukraine. Enjoy!

After performances were postponed for two years due to the pandemic, Richmonders will finally get the chance to experience “Fiddler on the Roof” when it comes to the Altria Theater April 5-10. Set in 1905 in the Russian village of Anatevka, "Fiddler” follows the milkman Tevya, who contends with marrying off his five strong-willed daughters while struggling to maintain his Jewish traditions in the face of outside influences infringing upon their daily lives. The musical features stirring choreography and beloved songs such as “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Tradition” and “To Life (L’Chaim!).” Tickets ($39.50 to $98.50) from the original performance dates will be honored. Proof of vaccination and masks are required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Asleep at the Wheel has been turning successive generations of fans onto their particular take on Western swing and honky-tonk for more than half a century. Founded in 1970 by front man Ray Benson, this rowdy, fun ensemble started as a gaggle of hippies playing bars in West Virginia. They found some success in D.C., moved to California, and then it was on to Austin. “The Letter That Johnny Walker Read” was their first hit, making the country charts in 1975. These road warriors visit the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell on Wednesday, April 6. Tickets are $27 and up; doors open at 6:30 p.m.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Anna Sale has made a career addressing the subjects you’re not supposed to bring up at social occasions. Her podcast, “Death, Sex & Money,” is produced in the studios of WNYC. She’ll be appearing virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, through the VPM + ICA Community Media Center. Sale debuted her award-winning program in May 2014 to engage in frank discussion regarding topics we may think about but are reluctant to talk about. This evening’s topic, however, are the logistics of podcast production. The event is free, with registration required.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Richmond author Kris Spisak will discuss her latest novel, “The Baba Yaga Mask,” during a book talk at the Library of Virginia on Friday, April 8, at noon. A fictional tale of two sisters who embark on a journey to find their Ukrainian grandmother who is lost on a trans-Atlantic flight, Spisak’s story is one of endurance and survival — and female empowerment — as the sisters explore the rich traditions of eastern European folk art and their own family history.

—Scott Bass, News Editor

Other Suggestions

Enjoy Spring Break at Maymont this week.

this week. The Soup Festival at the Weinstein JCC continues on April 5.

at the Weinstein JCC continues on April 5. “Ladies Sing the Blues,” featuring Catherine Russell, Brianna Thomas and Charenee Wade, is onstage at the University of Richmond’s Modlin Center on April 8.

