River City Roundup

As Easter rolls in this weekend, there are plenty of egg-cellent events hopping through town in the days ahead. After a three-year hiatus, Easter on Parade returns to Monument Avenue, the Easter Bunny visits Maymont, and The Byrd Theatre screens the classic film “Easter Parade.” Plus, the Kickers and Flying Squirrels begin their 2023 seasons, there’s an exhibit that rocks, and the Richmond Night Market celebrates its fifth anniversary. Enjoy!

The Richmond Kickers have returned to City Stadium following their historic 2022 regular-season soccer title (a feat not achieved since the 2013 season). The team takes on Cleveland SC, Thursday, April 6, for the second round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Join the rowdy River City Red Army and cheer on the champs as the new season picks up steam. Tickets are $16.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Gather the family and head to Maymont on Saturday, April 8, for some Easter fun. Spread across the Carriage House Lawn and beyond, Dominion Energy Family Easter offers lots of all-ages entertainment. Enjoy music from DJ Bach to Rock, dancing, crafts and a golden egg hunt. You can also snap family pictures with the Easter Bunny. Learn about pollinators at the Planting Station and meet local firefighters, utility workers and sports mascots in the Community Zone. Tickets are $5 (free for Maymont Members), and reservations are recommended.

—Olympia Theofanos, Editorial Intern

I’m heading down to the 17th Street Market to experience the first Richmond Night Market of the year on April 8 from 5 to 9 p.m. Now in its fifth season, the market’s unique monthly showcase of visual and performing artists features musical performances and interactive art experiences the whole family can enjoy, including a cool hangout where kids are encouraged to let their creative spirits fly. The April market includes a performance by the high-energy High Definition Band, a set by Heavy Hitter DJ Lonnie B and an Artisan Village where more than 40 local artists, vendors and small-business owners will showcase their wares.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Easter on Parade returns after a three-year absence from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, to Monument Avenue, where it first promenaded in 1973. Then, residents banded together to prevent their neighborhood’s slide into decrepitude, and, with a loan of $250, broken cookies from the nearby FFV factory and several pitchers of lemonade, they created a lasting tradition. (Read more about the event’s origins here.) Easter on Parade grew into a boisterous street fair and porch-visiting occasion, with entertainment and vendors, Easter bonnet contests, pets dressed as bunnies, seersucker and pastel splendor, and music. The occasion has evolved into one where you bring the family and cross paths with acquaintances not seen in some time. The event is free and presented rain or shine.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

I’ve always loved rocks. In elementary school, a teacher cracked them open and showed us crystals and fossils. As an adult, I pick them up to admire the colors and variety. So, I’m heading over to the Harnett Museum of Art at the University of Richmond to check out “Crystals: Minerals From the Collection,” an exhibition open through April 21. It features more than 70 of the rarest samples from the university’s permanent collection paired with information on crystallography. Not into rocks? Exhibits of quilts, portraits and paintings are also on offer. The museum is free, but hours are limited, and it’s closed Sundays and Mondays.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

Fountain Books and the Historic Richmond Foundation host a launch party for local author Rachel Beanland’s book “The House Is on Fire” at Monumental Church on April 4.

Artemis Gallery is hosting a music and arts festival during First Fridays on April 7.

Gallery5 celebrates its 18th birthday on April 7 with a party featuring works by 18 visual artists, live music and performances by PLF (Party Liberation Foundation).

Though the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ opening night has sold out, you can still catch them taking on the Reading Fightin Phils April 8-9 at The Diamond.

Catch a screening of the 1948 classic film “Easter Parade,” starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, at The Byrd Theatre on April 9.

