River City Roundup

Another Monday, another week with more virtual entertainment options. Check out Historic Garden Week online, enjoy some live comedy improv, and for those having trouble finding staples at the grocery store, explore some new shopping options brought to you by creative restaurateurs.

As dining rooms remain closed, restaurant owners are embracing the entrepreneurial spirit and exploring new ways to operate their businesses. The focus now is on what they have to offer and what the community needs — take-and-bake meals and recipe kits; access to fresh, local meat, seafood and produce; and other ways for customers to remain connected to their favorite places in the city. From Northern Neck blue crabs via a James Beard Award-nominated chef to provisions boxes featuring staple grocery items, discover how the RVADine community is pivoting these days. Ask industry folks, and they’ll tell you adaptation is simply part of the job.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Typically one of Richmond’s favorite rites of spring, Historic Garden Week has been canceled this year, but you don’t have to wait until 2021 to visit some of the most beautiful gardens on the docket because the Garden Club of Virginia has created a series of virtual tours. Visit Historic Garden Week’s Facebook or Instagram pages to see public gardens, historic homes, restoration sites and private properties across the commonwealth. Garden Club members will also share flower arranging tips and a photo gallery of the flowers in bloom in their areas.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

A streaming festival of films with a Richmond connection would have to include works by siblings Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty, who were born here in the 1930s in a home in the Bellevue neighborhood. One of younger brother Warren’s finest films, “Reds,” is available on a variety of streaming platforms. The 1981 epic about the Russian Revolution and the early days of the Soviet Union as seen through the eyes of radical American journalist and adventurer John Reed (played by Beatty) earned him a Best Director Oscar. Several streaming services offer a fun film featuring MacLaine, the dark 2011 comedy “Bernie.” Jack Black shines as an assistant funeral director in a small Texas town who becomes intensely involved in the life and affairs of a rich widow (MacLaine) in this film from Richard Linklater.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

We could all use a laugh these days, so it’s welcome news that ComedySportz Richmond has launched a virtual improv performance and competition happening every Saturday at 7 p.m. Comedy Sportz players will take to the internet to flex their improvisational muscles, and the audience can provide suggestions for improv scenarios and vote for the best performers. It’s a family-friendly show, made even more so by the fact you pay for just one device — so gather the whole crew around your computer and laugh away. Each show is limited to 100 tickets, which are available here on a pay-what-you-can basis.

—Jessica Haddad, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions:

Make a virtual visit to a local art gallery.

to a local art gallery. Listen to “ Social Distance Assistance ,” a new VPM podcast that explores the positive ways people are helping during the pandemic and answers questions about life in the era of social distancing.

,” a new VPM podcast that explores the positive ways people are helping during the pandemic and answers questions about life in the era of social distancing. Watch local fashion designer Martha Gottwald compete on “ Making the Cut ,” a new fashion reality competition.

,” a new fashion reality competition. Attend the Virtual interfaith Ramadan Iftar on May 2, an event that was scheduled to be held at Bon Air Presbyterian Church and will feature a performance by comedian Amer Zahr.

on May 2, an event that was scheduled to be held at Bon Air Presbyterian Church and will feature a performance by comedian Amer Zahr. Enlist your kids to write a letter or draw a picture for a resident in a senior living facility through Chesterfield County’s Letters of Love campaign.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on local small businesses, but rather than postpone or cancel our 33rd annual Best & Worst survey, we decided to proceed as planned so that Richmonders can recognize their favorite local restaurants, shops, service providers and events during this difficult time. The current situation underscores why we always need to support local businesses. We hope you will take the time to show the Richmond region’s businesses how much you appreciate their contributions to our community. Cast your vote by May 3 and enter to win a two-night getaway to the Gaylord National resort later this year. Good luck!

