River City Roundup

This week in the River City, Train Day rolls into Ashland, there’s a party at the Poe Museum, Arts in the Park returns, and it’s time again for Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Have a good one!

My favorite event of the season, Historic Garden Week in Virginia celebrates the beauty of springtime with tours of gardens and landscapes at peak bloom, many of them in Richmond. Through April 30, it features nearly 200 gardens and beautiful homes on 28 tours throughout the state, along with more than 1,000 floral arrangements created by garden club volunteers. Local tours include: Ashland-Hanover County, Petersburg, Rothesay Circle, The Carillon, Old Locke Lane/Westmoreland and the historic James River plantations. Of particular interest this year is the newly renovated and restored Cottrell House, designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra in the 1960s. Funds raised by tours support the restoration of historic gardens and public landscapes in Virginia. Admission is $30 to $60.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

The Poe Museum’s “Unhappy Hour” series resumes at 6 p.m. on April 28, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the institution that preserves the legacy of Edgar Allan Poe. The poet and inventor of detective fiction became a professional writer in Richmond for the Southern Literary Messenger and spent about half his short life here in the city. The museum reveals some extraordinary gifts of 60 objects related to Poe, given by collector Susan Jaffe Tane. The items include Poe’s pocket watch, the engagement ring he presented to Elmira Shelton and a fragment of his coffin. Zombie surf rockers The Embalmers will provide music. If you like, come dressed in 1920s style. Tickets are $10.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Ashland celebrates spring and its rail heritage on Saturday, April 30, with the return of the Ashland Train Day street festival after pandemic precautions put the brakes on festivities for the past two years. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the downtown divide on each side of the tracks will be filled with activities and amusements. There’s food, music, shopping, dance and a kid zone offering games, a bounce house and other activities. Various model trains will be displayed, but the focal points are the passenger and freight trains that rumble through town. The Downtown Ashland Association says a dozen trains will pass through during the event. Train Day attracts about 10,000 attendees each year.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

If you’re looking for some new art for your home, this might be the weekend you find the right piece. On Saturday and Sunday, the juried art show known as Arts in the Park returns to Byrd Park. The 51st annual show features original works by hundreds of crafters and artists from Virginia and across the country. The event is free, and shuttle service is available from nearby City Stadium. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 30 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Other Suggestions

The play “ Greater Tuna ” continues at Swift Creek Mill Theatre through April 30.

” continues at Swift Creek Mill Theatre through April 30. Director and provocateur John Waters comes to The Byrd Theatre on Sunday, May 1.

