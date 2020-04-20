River City Roundup

How’s it going this week, friends? It may be Monday, but we hope you have something to look forward to in the week ahead. Here are our staff’s suggestions, from a new Netflix show with a local connection and a socially distant concert to a conversation about the state of local theater. And when all else fails, at least now we can venture out to our favorite restaurants to pick up a cocktail to enjoy at home.

If you’ve worked your way through your Netflix true-crime queue, there’s a new series with a local connection that should interest you. “The Innocence Files” features the story of Thomas Haynesworth, an African American man from Richmond who was wrongfully convicted of rape in 1984 and spent 27 years in prison before being exonerated. The series features appearances from local historian Julian Hayter and University of Richmond School of Law professor Mary Tate.

—Craig Belcher, Arts & Entertainment Editor

Whether it’s Margarita Monday, an extra hump-y hump day or a long-awaited Saturday night, Richmonders are missing their favorite watering holes. Luckily, thanks to a recent directive from the governor, Virginia restaurants are now able to offer curbside cocktails to help us unwind in the comfort of our own homes. From Capri Sun-style piña coladas to Negronis and shareable tropical creations, bartenders across the region are pouring up libations to go, and we are here for it. Teetotalers are not forgotten: Many establishments are offering house-made tonics, shrubs and syrups to animate beverages. Dive into our hefty local roundup of drinks to go and plot your next cocktail hour.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

“Music to Work By” would have been a great alternate title for the 1962 album “Jazz Samba” from saxophonist Stan Getz and Suffolk native and jazz guitar great Charlie Byrd. This album helped popularize bossa nova, and it’s great background music when you’re busy on the laptop while working remotely. Stream it on your favorite service or find it on YouTube if you don’t mind the occasional commercial.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

The shows aren’t going on, and few are more frustrated than the actors, directors and theater management in the Richmond region. Never fear, Jerry Williams is here. The longtime film and theater critic (including a stint with this publication) hosts a biweekly radio show “Curtain Call” at noon on WRIR (93.6 FM). In a recent episode, Williams spoke to 20 local theater workers, representatives from every local professional theater including Virginia Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Nathaniel Shaw, about the effects of the pandemic on their companies and their plans for the future. The conversation is seeded with interludes featuring music or sound design from canceled productions or from online broadcasts. The shows will go on … eventually.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Let’s face it, after a month in quarantine, we’re all ready to get out of the house. Mechanicsville’s Mexico Restaurant may have a safe solution: The Live at Mexico Social Distancing Show on Wednesday, April 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. will feature live music from country singer-songwriter Danny Kensy. Attendees pull up in their vehicle and, without getting out, order food and stay and listen; think drive-in concert. Kensy is a Mechanicsville native and nationally touring country artist signed with Rad Records Nashville. In 2017, he won the Josie Music Award for Modern Country Rising Star. His repertoire includes songs such as “Free Love Friday Night,” “Whiskey Altar” and “Angel at the Top of the Tree.”

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Other Suggestions:

On Friday, April 24, at 11 a.m., join a virtual session of Mindful Mornings to learn about volunteer opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic from HandsOn Greater Richmond.

to learn about volunteer opportunities during the COVID-19 pandemic from HandsOn Greater Richmond. Check out the National Council on Education for the Ceramic Arts Juried Student Exhibition online at Artspace .

. Virtually visit your favorite Virginia wineries with resources from the Virginia Wine Marketing Office. One upside: no need to worry about driving after you imbibe.

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday and get access to email-only giveaways by subscribing to our e-newsletter.