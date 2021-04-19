River City Roundup

Richmond magazine’s writers and editors share their picks for the best things to see, do and experience in the days ahead. Enjoy the week!

Originally inspired by an annual mushroom-themed dinner party, Mushroom Mania, Richmond’s multiday event exploring the wild world of fungi, kicks off today, April 19. Whether you’re a forager, a cook, or simply looking to learn more about the many wonders of the toadstool, the virtual gathering and socially distanced market offers it all, including a lineup of speakers and seminars featuring Eugenia Bone, food journalist, nature lover, chef and James Beard Award-nominated author.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

Co-creators of the acclaimed podcasts “Criminal” and “This Is Love,” Phoebe Judge and Lauren Spohrer are bringing their live show to the Institute for Contemporary Art at VCU … sort of. On Wednesday, April 21, at 6 p.m., they will broadcast from the ICA’s auditorium for guests to tune in virtually. “Criminal” is an award-winning podcast that shares true crime stories from around the country. Judge and Spohrer’s popular podcast “This Is Love” investigates stories of attachment, delving into topics of sacrifice and obsession. The live/virtual show is presented in partnership with VPM and the ICA Community Media Center. To register for the event, sign up for the CMC mailing list, and a link will be emailed to you.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

Downtown Ashland spotlights its art and culture with the first Ashland Fourth Fridays event of the year from 5 to 7 p.m. on April 23. Events include music, outdoor dining and sidewalk sales to keep everyone safe. You’ll find exhibits on England, Robinson and Thompson streets and on Railroad and Hanover avenues. It’s free, but you can buy food and drinks at the restaurants.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Earlier in the pandemic, 5th Wall Theatre, under the artistic direction of Carol Piersol, devised a workaround to bring live acting to audiences by staging Porch Plays at 1517 Hanover Ave. On Friday, April 23, at 5:30 p.m., the company will return to the same porch to present a selection of scenes and monologues. The pieces include an excerpt from “Roman à Clef,” an original play by Chandler Hubbard, who appears with Maggie Bavolack, and Lian-Marie Holmes performs a scene from Dorothy Parker’s “The Waltz.” The show also features Matt Bloch, Rachel Rose Gilmour and Daniel Daigle. Wear a mask, bring a chair and refreshments, and enjoy the show.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Discover a plethora of plants and garden goods at Herbs Galore & More at Maymont on Saturday, April 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The historic home and garden’s annual plant sale offers a broad variety of plants — rare and common herbs, annuals, perennials, trees, and vegetables — and garden-related products from dozens of vendors, as well as live music and food truck cuisine. Located on the lawn, the marketplace will feature extra space between vendors. Attendance is limited by COVID-19 capacity protocols, and advance tickets are required.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

