River City Roundup

This week, discover plenty of Earth Day events around town, including a festival at Bryan Park and hands-on activities at the Science Museum of Virginia. Plus, we’ve got RVA Fashion Week, a party at Pinky’s, an exploration of the afterlife, the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K, the Institute for Contemporary Art’s fifth anniversary and more. Enjoy!

RVA Fashion Week returns for its 15th year, April 17-23, with a packed programming schedule. It kicks off today with The Creative Suite networking event at The Tobacco Company Restaurant. On Thursday, April 20, the Emerging Designers Show at The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design is an opportunity to see new fashions from budding designers. Friday, April 21, sees the inaugural RVAFW Awards Gala, recognizing individuals’ and businesses’ contributions to Richmond’s arts community, at The Hippodrome Theater. And the week concludes Sunday, April 23, with the Finale Show at the Bon Secours Training Center. Whether you’re a fashionista or just want to experience some amazing local talent, this week has something for everyone. Ticket prices vary.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

The phrase “party at Pinky’s” simply has a nice ring to it, and if you’re looking for a little Monday Funday action to kick off the week, we’ve found it. Today, April 17, the Scott’s Addition restaurant is hosting a Welcome Spring Garden Party and inviting friends from the food and beverage world to join the fun. The guest list includes Fat Tyler’s Meat Cart, which will be on-site slinging banh mi sandwiches with Autumn Olive Farms pork, marshmallow purveyor Karmalita’s Confections and the cocktail crew from Belle Isle Moonshine. Bonus: The event benefits Birth in Color RVA, a nonprofit that educates, supports and provides advocacy for pregnant and postpartum people of color. See you there!

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

In her 2005 book, “Spook,” Mary Roach explores whether there is scientific evidence that the afterlife actually exists. Surprisingly, it turns out a lot of this work has been done in a little-known research group at the University of Virginia. One of the Division of Perceptual Studies’ professors, clinical psychologist J. Kim Penberthy, will discuss her colleagues’ “rigorous evaluation of empirical evidence suggesting that consciousness survives death and that mind and brain are distinct and separable” during the Profs and Pints event “Consciousness Beyond Death?”at Triple Crossing Beer’s Fulton location. The April 18 event begins at 6 p.m., and tickets are $17 at the door ($14 in advance).

—Mark Newton, News Editor

The Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University turns 5 with an anniversary celebration from 5:30 to 10 p.m. on Friday, April 21, with plenty to see, hear and discuss. If you’ve not visited one of Virginia’s most complicated structures, this is a good time. Architect Steven Holl will be among the guests in the acoustically perfect auditorium to discuss the building’s evolution. The galleries showcase works by artists from around the world and right here in Richmond and present their endeavors to capture the present moment. Also, the wandering yellow tubing in the lobby that resembles Play-Doh is “SIT(UATION)” by artist Riley Hooker and architect Nick Meehan — it’s sittable upon, plus, fun. The event is free, but an RSVP is requested.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

This year I’m going to celebrate Earth Day and support Studio Two Three’s move to Manchester with art and music at the RVA Earth Day Festival at Bryan Park on Saturday, April 22. The celebration features local food and drink and an eclectic lineup of live music performances. The festival marketplace will host vendors from RVA Big Market, as well as Studio Two Three artist vendors presenting their unique crafts. BYO light-colored T-shirt or tote to screen-print your unique Earth Day design in the Studio Two Three mobile print shop. Discover earth-friendly art activities for the whole family and learn more about the environment and Mother Earth through demonstrations by Beyond Boundaries, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Keep Virginia Cozy, the James River Outdoor Coalition, James River Women, and RVA Goats and Honey.

—Susan Morgan, R•Home Managing Editor

Periodically, when I need a fitness boost, I sign up for a race, download a training app and tie on my sneakers. I don’t view running as fun so much as something fueled by desperation. The exception? The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10K. The organizers, Sports Backers, aren’t kidding when they call it “Richmond’s biggest block party”; the course is lined with banners, bands and cocktail-drinking brunchers shouting encouragement to the 20,000 people, some in costumes, hoofing it up the avenue. You hardly notice the miles. The race is this Saturday, April 22, and there’s still time to register for the in-person, virtual and kids’ races, or you can just show up to cheer for the participants.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Other Suggestions

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine’s weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week’s installment directly in your inbox every Monday by subscribing to our e-newsletter.