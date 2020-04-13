River City Roundup

By now, perhaps, you’ve settled into a routine as we are a nearly a month into our “new normal.” Maybe you’ve unearthed an old hobby or interest or have used your downtime to discover a new one. We offer some ideas for ways to keep yourself occupied, and do some good, in the week ahead.

If you’ve wanted to begin the journey back through your familial branches and roots but haven’t had the time, the Library of Virginia is offering a free three-part genealogy webinar series. Each session runs from 35 to 45 minutes, and registration is required. The series kicked off last Friday, April 10, with archivist Dawn Tinnell, who explained the basics. Each of the recorded webinars will be available for viewing on the library’s YouTube site after its release date. On April 24, Archivist Nathan Verilla is on deck to introduce genealogical databases and free and subscriber-based websites. And on May 8, Ashley Ramey, the library’s community outreach specialist, navigates you through the library’s website, including catalog and digital collections, to get you going on Virginia-based genealogical research. You may have questions following the session, and the library’s got answers, with live post-webinar Q&A sessions running from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. on the library’s “Finding Your Virginia Roots” Facebook Group. Be warned: This genealogy stuff is habit forming.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

Last weekend I dusted off my sewing machine, scrounged up some fabric and went down an online rabbit hole as I researched patterns and methods for making fabric face masks. After I reacquainted myself with my sewing machine, I was able to quickly stitch a mask for all of my family members, and I plan to make more to donate to those in need around town. The Visual Arts Center of Richmond has compiled this handy mask-making resource page, offering ways to contribute to local mask-making efforts, where to get supplies, links to preferred patterns and more. Join the effort and start stitching.

—Jessica Ronky Haddad, Editorial Director

In tough times people often look to sports for solace, but in the time of COVID-19, even that isn’t possible. The shutdown of professional sports may be unprecedented in our lifetime, but this isn’t the first time a world event has impeded athletic contests. In 1918, World War I’s impact on baseball included removing players, canceling games and even nearly forcing a famous team out of business. On Tuesday, April 14, at 3 p.m., virtually join Virginia War Memorial Director of Education Jim Triesler as he explores the war’s effect on America’s favorite pastime. The stream is free to view but limited to 100 people, and registration is required.

—Nicole Cohen, Special Projects Editor

If you’re tired of exploring the more obscure streaming options on Netflix or Amazon, the Library of Congress has a bounty of free films and videos that inform and entertain. Learn more about Richmond and Virginia in the civil rights era from its collection, which includes insightful oral histories in a civil rights history project, such as this one with Virginia Simms George. The Massachusetts resident talks about growing up in Newport News and her time in Richmond attending Virginia Union University and participating in a protest at Thalhimers.

—Tharon Giddens, Lifestyle Editor

Other Suggestions:

Visit the Byrd Theatre’s Virtual Screening Room to rent a flick and provide the theater with some financial support. Make sure to start the show with this trailer !

to rent a flick and provide the theater with some financial support. Make sure to start the show with ! Give a listen to " Love in the Time of Coronavirus ," a podcast created by former Richmonder Amy Baker and her D.C. roommate that explores the strange new world of life — and romance — during a pandemic.

," a podcast created by former Richmonder Amy Baker and her D.C. roommate that explores the strange new world of life — and romance — during a pandemic. Read “ Fabulous: The Rise of the Beautiful Eccentric ” by Madison Moore, an assistant professor of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University.

” by Madison Moore, an assistant professor of Gender, Sexuality and Women’s Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University. Find a way to donate your time or resources to COVID-19 relief efforts by visiting the City of Richmond’s new RVA Strong resource website.

Voting in our favorite contest ends April 18! This year, voters will chose a Top Dog and a Top Cat. Enter your best furry friend now and help the Richmond Animal League at the same time!

River City Roundup is Richmond magazine's weekly compilation of the best things to see, do and experience in the region, compiled by our editors. Get each week's installment directly in your inbox every Monday and get access to email-only giveaways by subscribing to our e-newsletter.