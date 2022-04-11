River City Roundup

Greetings! Over the days ahead in the River City, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are back, Motown legends perform at the Altria Theater, Maymont celebrates Easter, women take the stage at the Carpenter Theatre, and there’s a chance to get the lowdown on Lee. Have a good week!

Baseball is back — with a bang — as the Richmond Flying Squirrels take on the Altoona Curve in an opening-night game followed by a post-show fireworks display on Tuesday, April 12. Former MLB player Will Clark, aka “Will the Thrill,” will be on deck for a public meet and greet from 7 to 8 p.m., signing autographs (two items max). Gates open at 5 p.m., with the first pitch at 6:35 p.m. If you can’t make opening night, the Squirrels take on the Curve all week, in a six-game series through April 17.

From watching her on TV as a child to interviewing her as an adult, I’ve always been in awe of actress, clothing designer and photographic artist Daphne Maxwell Reid. On Tuesday, April 12, at noon, she’ll moderate the Richmond Performing Arts Alliance’s Women Take the Stage event at the Carpenter Theatre at Dominion Energy Center. Emceed by ABC 8 News anchor Deanna Allbrittin, the event features a panel of Richmond women in the arts including author Sadeqa Johnson, ballerina Maggie Small and actress Scottie Thompson, who will discuss topics based on the theme “Embracing the What-ifs.” Virtual tickets are $50, and proceeds benefit RPAA’s BrightLights Education Initiatives.

Need a pick-me-up after another deflating Monday? Bottoms up Pizza has you covered. Join Chris Graham, curator of exhibitions at the American Civil War Museum, for a “History Happy Hour: The Use and Uselessness of a Story About Robert E. Lee,” beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11. Graham will lead a discussion about an oft-told story regarding Lee, the one where he allegedly kneeled with a Black man during communion at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church sometime after the Civil War. Was it a gesture of reconciliation? Did it even happen? Graham will dive into the evolution of stories about Lee, and how Americans adapt history to suit their own challenges and purposes.

For the most part, these aren’t your father’s Four Tops joining The Temptations at the Altria Theater on Saturday, April 16. Only one original member of the group remains, tenor Duke Fakir, who is joined by Ronnie McNeir, Lawrence Payton Jr. (the son of original member Lawrence Payton) and Alexander Morris. But the songs haven’t changed, nor has people’s desire to hear hits such as “It's the Same Old Song,” “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)” and “Are You Man Enough?” The music starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are $58 to $88.

Gather your peeps, the Easter Bunny is coming to town! Join the big bunny in the gardens at Maymont on Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for an Easter extravaganza. Explore the grounds and gardens, now in full bloom. Let jugglers and musicians entertain you. Play children’s games — including a life-sized version of Candy Adventure — conquer the inflatable pirate ship slide or make bonnets at the craft station. Bring a picnic blanket big enough for your brood and enjoy a picnic lunch from food trucks. Admission is free; tickets for games are $2.

Other Suggestions

“ Cats ” crawls into the Dominion Energy Center April 15-16.

” crawls into the Dominion Energy Center April 15-16. Virginia Business Expo Associates and Richmond Public Library present the first annual African American Book Festival on Saturday, April 16.

