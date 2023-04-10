River City Roundup

Events making their second appearance in Richmond this week include “Hamilton” at the Altria Theater and the African American Book Festival at Diversity Richmond. Also in the days ahead, we have a poetry festival, a student art exhibition, an adaptive sports showcase, a McDonald’s-inspired food pop-up and more. Enjoy!

I was elated to experience Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony- and Pulitzer-winning musical, “Hamilton,” live onstage in 2019 as part of Broadway in Richmond, and I’ll be in the room where it happens during a second run at the Altria Theater, April 11-23. The touring production also features a hometown cast member, Tyler Fauntleroy, a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University who will appear in the dual role of John Laurens (a close friend to Hamilton and American Revolutionary War soldier) and Philip Hamilton (Hamilton’s oldest son). Tickets start at $52.

—Nicole Cohen, Arts & Entertainment Editor

One of the many reasons I study art at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School is because it provides seniors in its highest-level art classes the unique opportunity to display a culmination of our hard work in a professional gallery. The exhibition, held at Art Works in Manchester, is organized by the students, and we have chosen an “iSpy” theme for the show. This experience bridges the gap from art in the classroom to a gallery display for public appreciation. The works on view encompass many media and styles from 20 students (myself included). Come see the beginnings of some of RVA’s future artists during the show opening on Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibition continues through April 22, and admission is free.

—Olympia Theofanos, Editorial Intern

As we celebrate National Poetry Month, the Visual Arts Center of Richmond is hosting the Richmond Poetry Fest, April 14-15, with present and former writers-in-residence, including the current title holder, Emily Okamoto-Green, and verse makers recognized prior: Tara Burke, Catherine Carson, Rosa Castellano, Kristina Hammet, Lauren Minor and Laura Chow Reeve. The two-day event involves workshops and inventive ways to bring the art of poetry into people’s lives. It all starts with the Friday-evening event “Of Use: A Poetry Reading + Celebration.” The free poetry fest is supported by the Carole Weinstein Endowment.

—Harry Kollatz Jr., Senior Writer

One of the things I love about Richmond is the affection this town shows books. Case in point: the African American Book Festival on Saturday, April 15. This second annual event will feature bestselling authors doing signings and presentations, activities for kids, food and drink, music, and, yes, tons of books in all genres that celebrate African American contributions to literature. Join the party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Diversity Richmond. Admission is free.

—Mindy Kinsey, Editorial Director

Players of all stripes will gather at Glen Allen High School on April 15 for the RVA Adaptive Sports Festival, a sports showcase for athletes with disabilities. Events include soccer, wheelchair basketball and lacrosse clinics; adaptive pickleball matches; and exhibitions featuring Trevon Jenifer, a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. Paralympic basketball team, and the Sportable Possums rugby team (read more about the Possums). The festival, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is free to attend.

—Mark Newton, News Editor

For many of us, fast food — especially those classic golden arches — holds a nostalgic, if greasy, place in our hearts. My childhood definitely included a birthday party and playtime in the ball pit and many a Happy Meal. On Sunday, April 16, three Richmond-based food ventures are channeling all the menu favorites of the burger conglomerate from noon to 3 p.m. at 5819 Lakeside Ave. Pop-up venture Smashed RVA and food trucks 1115 Mobile Kitchen and Jiji Frozen Custard are joining forces for McSmash-15, featuring riffs on McDonald’s classics from the Big Mac to chicken wraps and McFlurries — there’s even an apple pie pudding from All Dis Puddin’. All items can be made vegan upon request. P.S.: We’ve gotten word that the ice cream machine is, in fact, not broken and will be in action for the event.

—Eileen Mellon, Food Editor

