Let’s Hear It

× Expand Illustration by Iain Duffus

We are in a golden age of podcasting, and Richmonders have plunged into the trend, recording conversations about current events, mental health, music and other topics. This is a sample of the podcasts produced here to help spark your exploration. Look for these audio broadcasts on your phone’s podcast app, or by searching the title online.

Hosted/produced by: authors and home rehabbers John and Sherry Petersik.

What it covers: Home renovations and life advice from the friendly perspective of Richmond’s favorite renovators.

Memorable episode: In “Why We Stopped Sharing Our Kids on the Internet,” the couple (joined by other lifestyle bloggers) talk about their decision not to share their children’s faces and names upon their return to blogging.

Hosted/produced by: Nick van der Kolk, former producer of NPR’s “Snap Judgment,” co-founder of the Megapolis festival —and now a Richmond resident.

What it covers: slices of life, often about secrets people keep. Most content is nonfiction, but there are some fictional elements.

Memorable episode: “The Living Room.” Recorded in 2015, this story starts as a voyeuristic tale set in New York City in an apartment with a view. Then it takes a surprising twist.

Hosted/produced by: “A rotating panel of nerds” led by Mike “Hobbit” Bickett, host of trivia nights around Richmond.

What it covers:The podcast focuses on booze, TV shows, movies and comics — all from a geek’s point of view.

Memorable episode:“The Evil Dead Universe: Paula Poundstone Fashion Advice” is a typical episode, discussing the “Evil Dead” movies with humor and extreme detail. You may want to check out spinoff podcasts “Quite Contrary,” “Beautiful Disaster” and “Smack My Pitch Up.”

Hosted/produced by: musicians Reggie Pace and Kelli Strawbridge and RVA Mag founder R. Anthony Harris.

What it covers: Roundtable discussion of music, current events and movies.

Memorable episode:“Oh Boyd” takes a serious turn, discussing sexual misconduct allegations against former Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley, who denies the allegations.

Hosted/produced by: Curtis Payne, regional sales director for Jetro Restaurant Depot, as well as a musician and Richmond man-about-town,

What it covers: Richmond artists and creators, talking about what makes them tick. It has nothing to do with tantric sex or Sting.

Memorable episode: Municipal Waste band co-founder Ryan Waste, telling stories about heavy metal, rats and a haunted punk house.

Hosted/produced by: writer and photographer Joi Donaldson.

What it covers: Mental health, depression and anxiety, from an African-American point of view.

Memorable episode: “Fight for Love” is a two-part episode from 2017 with Phillip Vaughan, then a Virginia Commonwealth University engineering student, talking about his experience in churches as a gay man dealing with depression.

