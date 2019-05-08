× Expand Dr. Sam Babbitt and Yuki (Photo by Jay Paul)

Sam Babbitt of Virginia Veterinary Centers isn’t your typical veterinarian — he specializes in dentistry and oral surgery for pets. He’s operated on just about every type of animal, from dogs and cats to bears. Dental health for pets is important because, like people, pets can develop periodontal disease, the decay of gum tissue and bone in the mouth and the rest of the body. Babbitt often sees and operates on pets who have fallen victim to the disease.

Richmond magazine: What interests you about pet dentistry?

Sam Babbit: I fell in love with dentistry because I'm the type of person that likes to see a problem and fix it quickly. I found that I could take a patient whose life is in shambles — very painful, not eating, miserable — and do a procedure on them and have them come in a week or two later, and the owners are giving them a new lease on life. They're happy, they're active, they're eating, they're playful again. The owners thought they were getting old, when in fact they were just in pain for a long time.

RM: Why is it important to keep up with your pet’s dental health?

Babbit: Periodontal disease is the leading cause of death in dogs and cats, and the most effective way to prevent periodontal disease is routine care. Brushing the teeth every day, having the annual cleanings done — or more often if necessary. If you reduce periodontal disease, the patients are far happier, there's less pain.

RM: When you're doing surgery, are you sedating the animals?

Babbit: All of our patients go under general anesthesia for just about everything that we do. We're going to need to take X-rays before and after we treat most of the time, and they're going to have to be under general anesthesia to do that because we use digital sensors inside the mouth, and they have to be totally out for that. … Once they're under general anesthesia, we clean their teeth, we take X-rays of everything in their mouth, find out what the problems are, and treat them all under one procedure.

RM: What can the pet owner do to promote dental health and avoid surgery?

Babbit: Regular home care is the most effective way to prevent that. Brushing is the old standard, but there's other things that they can do. There's a website, vohc.org, the Veterinary Oral Health Council, who look at products and determine if the label claims are accurate. … There's no real regulation on those products, so the vohc.org site is a good place to go to find products that actually do what the label says they can do. But nothing works as well as brushing. That's the sad truth, and a lot of folks just won't or can't do that.