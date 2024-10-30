Great Expectations

× Expand Illustration by Doug Fuchs

As the mom of middle school boys, I love having friends in all phases of parenthood, whether I’m reliving the carefree kindergarten years or learning what lies ahead.

Several of my friends are in the throes of college applications this year. No m­atter where they live or where their kids are applying, they share the same worries: “How much is this going to cost? Have we saved enough? Are their scores high enough? Can they actually get in?” These questions are daunting for parents and overwhelming for students with their sights set high.

“There is just so much pressure on these kids, it’s crazy,” says Cristin Drummond, whose son, Jackson, is a senior at James River High School in Chesterfield County.

Drummond worries her son’s high performance in his school’s Leadership & International Relations program might not be enough to stand out, because Virginia’s schools have become increasingly competitive.

For the class of 2027, the University of Virginia received nearly 60,000 applications; it accepted just over 16%. In 1994, its acceptance rate was 34%. In the same period, Virginia Tech received about 45,000 applications and accepted 57%, compared to 75% 30 years ago.

Virginia’s high application rates reflect a larger trend. The National Center for Education Statistics reports two‑thirds of high school seniors go straight to college. Last year, roughly 19 million students were enrolled in U.S. colleges and graduate programs, about twice the number enrolled 50 years ago, according to the Education Data Initiative. In addition, the online Common Application allows students to apply to multiple colleges with essentially one click. While convenient, the system has created an increase in overall college applications and wait‑listed students.

To give kids the best chance at acceptance, some parents are hiring private advisers. A former college counselor at Trinity Episcopal School and Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School, Julie Bruner founded College Edge to guide high school seniors and their parents through the admissions process.

“Apply to reach schools, schools that are 50‑50 and schools that are safe — and don’t apply to any schools you don’t like,” Bruner says.

She also recommends touring colleges as early as ninth grade. “When you’re traveling, fit in a visit. Or, we have a wealth of schools right here in Richmond, and it’s easy to set up a free tour,” she says. Bruner notes that being on campus with students present is a helpful way for prospective students to feel the vibe they’re searching for — small or large, urban or suburban, hot climate or cold, etc.

They will also hear firsthand just how important grades are. “We can say it until we’re blue in the face, but they believe it from a stranger with an admissions badge,” Bruner says. “I tell my students to take the most challenging course load they can handle — that last part is important — manage that energy so you have a balance.”

Research now indicates high school GPA is a better predictor of student success in college than standardized tests, according to the American Educational Research Association.

“[Many] Virginia colleges aren’t even requiring the SAT, and I wish we had known that before we spent time and money on a tutor for Jackson,” Drummond says.

She was also surprised that at Virginia Tech, students must apply to specific programs, not just the university. “So these kids have to know what they want to do and declare a major in high school,” she says. Jackson is hoping to be accepted into Virginia Tech’s urban planning program but is applying to a few other schools just in case.

The disparity between applicants and acceptance also challenges local students applying to colleges outside Virginia. Ava Hare recently graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School with hopes of following her older sister to the University of Tennessee. But for the fall of 2024, UT received more than 57,000 applications for fewer than 7,000 spots, a 19% increase over last year and a school record.

“They do not have enough space to house the freshmen who want to go there,” says her mother, Emily Hare. After exploring her options, Ava found a creative way to improve her odds. For her first year of college, she is studying abroad in Italy with Verto Education, which partners with more than 60 colleges and universities, including UT. After submitting her midterm grades, she’s confident she’ll be admitted to the Knoxville campus in January.

“In the meantime, we’re excited that Ava is learning a lot, developing new friendships and having this amazing experience,” Emily says. “Verto is also a great option for kids who are considering a gap year and just don’t know what they want yet.”

In this time of increased competition and anxiety, Bruner reminds her students to keep an open mind, take a step back and enjoy their youth.

“Just as important as looking ahead to college is the four years in high school,” she says. “Be present in the moment, do the activities you want to do, and enjoy it. That’s what is going to show through.”

Laura Anders Lee is the mother of two boys and a proud graduate of the University of Alabama.