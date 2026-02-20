Right at Home

× Expand Nancy Volkes and her husband Mitchell enjoy the amenities and sense of belonging at their 55-plus community. (Photo by Jay Paul)

More than 30 years ago, Nancy and Mitchell Volkes moved from Long Island to Midlothian, where they happily raised their two children in the Woodlake community. Their family home was packed with fond memories and surrounded by close neighbors, but as they aged, the couple realized it no longer suited their needs.

“My husband got sick and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Nancy Volkes says. After he had an accident navigating the stairs, she says, “We decided that an upstairs bedroom just wasn’t working.”

They initially looked at ranch-style houses but quickly became discouraged as homes sold for tens of thousands of dollars over asking price. One day, while driving down Hull Street, Volkes saw the sign she’d been looking for — literally — pointing toward Greenwich Walk, a 55-plus community with one-story townhomes close to their grandchildren.

Now as residents, they have their choice of activities every week, from pickleball, mahjong and bridge to book club meetings, potluck suppers and coffee socials.

“It feels like growing up on TV in the ’60s,” Volkes says. “Without a doubt, it’s the most caring, compassionate and active place I’ve ever lived. Everyone checks on each other — there’s a real sense of belonging.”

The couple pays around $4,500 in annual HOA fees, which cover building and grounds maintenance as well as their many amenities. “It’s not cheap, but it’s still better than raking leaves,” Volkes says.

The couple decided to hang onto their Woodlake home, renting it out for extra income until they eventually put it on the market. “Moving was a hard decision,” Volkes says, “but one of the best decisions we’ve ever made.”

Greenwich Walk is one of dozens of 55-plus communities in the Richmond area and thousands nationwide. Gen Xers and Baby Boomers are filling them up faster than they can be built, reports The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. And it’s no wonder developers are struggling to meet the demand — today there are 105 million Americans aged 55 and older, compared to just 58 million that age 25 years ago, according to Federal Reserve Economic Data.

× Expand Adding accessibility and safety modifications to their existing home, such as this adaptive shower from Lane Homes & Remodeling, is a popular option for older adults. (Photo courtesy Lane Homes & Remodeling)

Adaptive Updates

While 55-plus communities are experiencing high occupancy rates, 90% of older adults still prefer living at home, according to AARP. Yet aging in place can be challenging: Only 10% of existing homes can accommodate future mobility needs, and accessibility modifications can cost more than $100,000, according to Choice Mutual, an insurance company specializing in senior coverage.

Richmond-based builder Lane Homes & Remodeling specializes in renovating existing homes for seniors looking to stay put.

“Our clients have been in their house a long time and don’t want to leave — their life is there,” says company owner Ed Lane. “We’ve been able to help them rework some things to make that possible. We make their homes accessible while looking as natural as possible. They want their house to feel like home, not a hospital room.”

Popular updates include moving the primary suite and laundry room downstairs and installing garage lifts and home elevators. “We widen doorways to 32 or 36 inches to make them wheelchair-accessible, install curbless showers, and make outlets and switches easier to reach,” Lane says.

Other practical changes include installing hand-held shower heads, lever-style handles and decorative grab bars, as well as wall-mounted toilets and floating vanities for easier cleaning.

Lane Homes and Remodeling has also worked with adult children to renovate existing spaces or build accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, for their aging parents.

“We’ll do a living area, a little wet bar, and a bedroom and bathroom, all with a separate entrance so they can move in and live their own life,” Lane says. “Being on the same property makes it easy for the kids to be caretakers for their parents.”

× Expand Continuing care communities offer amenities such as art classes. (Photo by Lindsay Sostak courtesy Pinnacle Living)

Continuing Care

More seniors are also opting for the stability and assurance a continuing care retirement community can provide. In a CCRC, residents can transition seamlessly from independent living to assisted living, memory care or skilled nursing as their needs evolve. Many CCRCs provide the same perks and amenities as a 55-plus community but with on-site health care services available.

Cedarfield, a CCRC in Henrico County, offers apartments and cottages along with five restaurants, an aquatic center, an art studio and a fitness center on its 90-acre campus near Deep Run Park. Residents bring their own furnishings, and some even hire decorators, to make the spaces their own. The active community often plans outings to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and Altria Theater as well as trips to Europe and Niagara Falls.

“Residents who choose independent living are typically 75 or 80 years old,” says Meredith Carrington, creative service director at Pinnacle Living, which oversees Cedarfield and three other facilities in Richmond. “They are planners who only want to move once, age in place and then have every possible service available to them when they do need it.”

Today, there are about 2,000 CCRCs nationwide, according to NIC. The average entry fee exceeded $480,000 last year — slightly higher than the median U.S. home price. Additional monthly fees typically cover housing, meals, cleaning, property maintenance, amenities and activities.

For many residents, it’s money well spent for peace of mind.

“I take great comfort knowing that, should my needs or circumstances change, high-quality health and memory support services are available to me,” says Ann Williams, a Cedarfield resident. “And in the meantime, I’m living life to the fullest.”