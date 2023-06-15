Always Curious

× Expand Illustration via Getty Images

Are you looking to keep your body and mind fit? Ever wanted to learn to speak German or read Arabic, improve your investing skills, quilt or knit a homemade gift, create a beautiful woodcarving or get the hang of a smartphone or tablet?

The Lifelong Learning Institute in Chesterfield offers hundreds of courses each year to cover those topics and more for adults aged 50 and older who want to learn for the love of learning, Executive Director Rachel Ramirez says. “I am convinced, and research shows, that mental stimulation, finding purpose and community are all keys to living life to the fullest,” she says. “Lifelong learning brings those three benefits together into one place within a wonderfully welcoming community with no pressure to earn a degree, take tests or even do homework.”

The institute is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday and offers 10 to 20 courses daily. A $150 annual membership covers an unlimited number of courses in the spring, summer and fall sessions. Summer 2023 has over 230 courses running through August; the fall catalog will be released Aug. 24. Visit llichesterfield.org or contact 804-378-2527.