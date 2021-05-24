Where to Ride

Deep Run Park

The 2.4-mile singletrack outer-loop dirt trail offers moderate terrain for mountain bikers, and 3.4 miles of paved trails are a great place to ride with kids. The new Deep Run Pump Track offers a short loop of rollers and berms where riders can propel themselves around by shifting their body weight rather than pedaling. henrico.us/rc/places/deep-run

James River Park System

In the heart of the city, along the James River, you’ll find everything from the sedate gravel trails at Pony Pasture and Ancarrow’s Landing to the rugged and challenging terrain of the Buttermilk and North Bank trails. The Belle Isle Bike Skills Area is a great place for beginners and kids to practice mountain biking skills before hitting the trails. jamesriverpark.org

Poor Farm Park

With about 4 miles of singletrack, this Hanover County park offers a variety of terrain to pedal — from the easy South Loop to three intermediate trails on the northern end of the park. hanovercounty.gov/248/Poor-Farm-Park

Pocahontas State Park

Pocahontas offers more than 90 miles of trails to explore, with 40 miles of singletrack for mountain bikers of all skill levels. For a challenging ride, try the 5-mile black-diamond Millstone Trail. According to the park’s website, “Biking trails are being built here faster than new maps can be printed.” dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks

Virginia Capital Trail

This pedestrian and cycling trail covers 52 miles along the James River from Richmond to Jamestown. Restaurants, picnic areas, bike rentals and repairs, and more can be found along the trail. virginiacapitaltrail.org

× Expand Massanutten Mountain Bike Park (Photo courtesy Massanutten)

FARTHER AFIELD

Massanutten Mountain Bike Park

For adrenaline junkies, this ski resort repurposes its lifts from May through October to provide access to 30 miles of downhill mountain bike trails. Bike rentals, full-face helmets, body armor and pads are available to rent, with group lessons offered for kids and adults. massresort.com/play/mountain-biking/bike-park

High Bridge Trail

This 31-mile rail trail is relatively flat and can be easily navigated by kids. The 2,400-foot-long High Bridge makes for an exciting destination, offering incredible views from 125 feet above the Appomattox River. Access the trail from Main Street in Farmville, where it’s a 4.5-mile ride to the bridge. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/high-bridge-trail

Virginia Creeper Trail

This 34.3-mile rail trail is in southwest Virginia between Damascus and Abingdon. Most people ride this trail downhill, with rental companies providing bikes and shuttle rides to the top of the mountain in Whitetop Station (3,500 feet) for a 17-mile ride down to Damascus. vacreepertrail.org

New River Trail State Park

This 57-mile linear park features a trail that follows the New River for 39 scenic miles through Grayson, Carroll, Wythe and Pulaski counties and Galax in southwest Virginia. It’s relatively flat, with a crushed-stone surface, which makes it a good choice for kids. Along this path you will cross three major bridges and 30 smaller ones. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/new-river-trail