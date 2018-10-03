Wheels of Fortune

× Expand The Wheelmobile (Photo by David Irete)

If you’ve always wanted to be on a game show, your chance may be rolling into town soon. On Oct. 27 and 28, the Wheelmobile, a massive Winnebago that travels the country to find contestants for the long-running television game show "Wheel of Fortune," comes to Stony Point Fashion Park.

Aspiring players, after completing an application, will be chosen at random to play a version of Wheel of Fortune on the Wheelmobile and compete for a chance to appear on the show, instead of cash and prizes. Those who do well enough will be chosen for second audition in Richmond in the coming months. The games begin at 1, 2:30 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 and 28 and are free to play.

Learn more at Stony Point's website.