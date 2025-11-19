Ready, Player Everyone

× Expand Patterned floors, seen here at Zero Latency, facilitate the visual tracking of the VR equipment. (Photo courtesy Zero Latency)

The future has arrived in Richmond, and not just in the form of smart fridges and AI-powered search engines. Virtual reality experiences are becoming more robust every year, and locally there are ample opportunities to jump into the digital world. Enter: gaming parlors dedicated to immersive experiences.

Virtual reality is a simulated experience in which a headset, hand controllers and, sometimes, sensors on the torso and feet are used to engage realistically with a 360-degree computer-generated environment. That sense of immersion is what first inspired owners and spouses Gene and Joan Burke to open Pelagos VR on the upper level of Regency mall in September 2024.

A military veteran who shifted gears and entered the corporate world in the ’90s, Gene says his first exposure to VR gaming was from a headset, a Christmas gift from Joan, in 2018. “I put the headset on, played around for an hour, took the headset off, and it was pitch-dark in the house,” Gene says. “I’d been in there for like four or five hours. ... That got me thinking, ‘We can do something with that.’” When Gene retired early in 2023, he and Joan began exploring gaming as a potential business opportunity.

From the front window of Pelagos VR, visitors might spot players moving and dodging in Limitless Roam VR games. Another option at Pelagos is a 45-minute Virtual Escape Room, which is considered the most beginner-friendly VR experience. “All of them end in a boss fight,” Gene says. “It’s not enough to just solve the puzzle — you have to defeat something at the end in order to win.”

They also offer High Action Arena games that are played in a 1,000-square-foot room lined with technology that tracks the players’ headsets and hand, foot and back sensors, augmented by custom props and 4D effects. “One of our customers actually thought for sure that she felt zombies brushing against her feet,” Joan says.

× Expand Virtualizers, full-body VR devices, are available. (Photo courtesy Pelagos VR)

For a virtual reality experience with arcade flair, visit Zero Latency, which expanded its national and international offerings with an outpost at Short Pump Town Center in October. The parlor has a mix of VR games, experiences and arenas, and mixed-reality games. Guests playing the mixed-reality Pixel Floor, for example, hop and run on a grid of LED cubes that respond to being stepped on, while Playbox is a setup echoing arcade basketball where real rubber balls are tossed at opponents on a screen.

You also can grab a VR headset and accessory for a game in Zero Latency VR Arena — similar to the one at Pelagos — or hop into the ValoArena, which is controller free and instead projects players into CGI environments visible on screens.

Universal to all VR experiences is the ability to bring people together, says Zero Latency General Manager Avery Torres. After bonding with his brother and cousin during the pandemic through gaming, he wanted to bring the same experience to others. “It’s meant to be experienced communally,” Torres says, noting that it attracts all ages.

If you’re ready to bring “TRON” to life, gaming times and bookings are available online through pelagosvr.com or zero­latencyvr.com.

Let’s Get Digital