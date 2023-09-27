Building Strength

× Expand Sean Smith, owner of The Chaos Lab, suggests identifying accountability partners when starting to lift weights. (Photo by Clayton Callender)

Walking into a gym can be intimidating, but few areas give novices as much pause as the weightlifting area. Whether you’re held back by misconceptions about bulking up, fear of being injured or dread of looking foolish amidst more seasoned gymgoers, you’re not alone.

When entering this new atmosphere, it helps to remember that end results may vary, but the goals of everyone there are along the same lines — improving their bodies and overall health.

Besides muscle growth, weightlifting is a great hobby for core stability, joint strengthening and short-term release of endorphins. It builds on “self-efficacy,” says Maddie McElfresh, weightlifting and strength conditioning coach at The Weight Room in Richmond.

The weightroom can be a safe place to release some tension and build upon oneself as a person, but like any sport or hobby, weightlifting takes discipline and repetition for a beginner to get to that point, she says.

When starting in the weightroom, find an accountability partner who is reliable and has weightlifting experience. Someone of a similar stature may help you determine what weight load is most realistic for you. If no friends are available, ask other gym members for help. “People want to help, [and] that can lead into productive friendships and support for your goals,” says Sean Smith, owner of The Chaos Lab in North Chesterfield.

A gym partner may offer emotional support, help improve form and assess capabilities. Often, when going to the gym alone, people push beyond their limits, causing serious injuries, Smith says.

Moderation is key to avoiding injuries. Weightlifting for health is not about the sheer weight one can lift; it is about the number and quality of repetitions. Set a goal and talk with experienced weightlifters about reaching it safely.

Smith and McElfresh stress focusing on routine and equipment safety. Avoid junk food and pay attention to pre- and post-workout meals. Before a workout, eat “carbohydrates, a little protein and a little fat for energy availability, then after the gym consume some protein and carbs,” McElfresh says.

Getting into a routine is necessary for reaching a goal in the gym, including stretching at the beginning and end of a weightlifting session. Smith recommends “light cardio to get your heart rate going, then from there a dynamic stretch to loosen your muscles, and then after your session a static stretch.” It is crucial to stretch to avoid injuries.

Understanding how to use the machines and weights when starting in the gym is vital, Smith says. “For example, knowing the difference between your basic 45-pound plate versus a 55-pound calibrated plate. Understanding the metrics is key for safe and consistent weightlifting.”

If you are new to a fitness routine altogether and find large gyms overwhelming, consider a small, local gym that offers low-cost clinics, private lessons and personal trainers, he says. The key is to find what is right for you to reach your goal, whether it is increasing lean body mass, burning fat, or feeling and looking better.