Never heard of orienteering? Picture an adventurous race in which you don’t know the course and you must find your way using a compass, a map and cue sheet.

Remember the olden days of printing out MapQuest directions from your home computer? Or take it back even further, when a wayward traveler had to stop at a gas station and ask for directions or (imagine it) actually buy a paper map. It’s hard to believe that this was our reality not that long ago, because most people today have a smartphone with navigational capabilities or an onboard device.

Orienteering brings back those days of navigating on foot without GPS to find a series of checkpoints in terrain unfamiliar to the participant. At each stop, the participant must decide the best route to the next checkpoint. The map and cue sheet provided by the course act as guides, so brush up on map-reading skills including elevation, symbols, boundaries, map scale and legend. Your map will also include the checkpoints that you’ll be looking for. These points, which are called control points, will be outlined on the cue sheet, which gives a description of each.

Orienteering courses are often set up in areas with varied topography, such as parks, trail systems or forests, and sometimes cross streams or wetlands. Orienteering events or competitions are often temporary courses set up specifically for the event, but there are many permanent courses as well.

What’s so great about orienteering?

Families, couples and groups of all ages often look for ways to spend quality time together outdoors. Additionally, orienteering has become a popular option for corporate team-building events, because participants practice decision-making, building relationships, accomplishing a goal and rewarding effective teamwork and planning. Although orienteering can be a race against the clock or other competitors, it can also just be a good time. Another upside is that it’s very affordable, with maps usually costing a nominal fee. Once you find a course, check to see if compasses are available to rent if you’d like to try the sport before committing.

What do I need?

Preparing for orienteering is much like preparing for a hike. Wear weather-appropriate shoes and clothing, and, along with your compass, bring a small first aid kit, a flashlight or headlamp, a whistle, water and any other appropriate gear.

How do I get started?

Central Virginia Orienteering Club operates in Richmond and Central Viriginia. It is chartered with the national organization Orienteering USA. The group organizes monthly courses at destinations such as Pochahontas State Park in Chesterfield County, Richmond’s Lewis G. Larus Park and York River State Park in Williamsburg. It also includes a listing of permanent courses in Virginia on its website. Chesterfield County boasts several beginner courses, including Rockwood Park, Robious Landing and the R. Garland Dodd Park at Point of Rocks. Cue sheets and orienteering maps for each are available for download at chesterfield.gov/1000/out door-adventures. You may also check with your favorite outdoor specialty shop for store-sponsored events.

Follow the Central Virginia Orienteering Club on Facebook for more information and details about upcoming events.