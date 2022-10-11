Rolling With Power

× Expand Kul Wheels’ “The James Rocks” tour takes riders over the James River via the T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge. (Photo by Beth Bales courtesy Kul Wheels)

As the weather cools to a tolerable anything under 90 degrees, cyclists of all ages and abilities long to hear the wind whistling in their ears and their wheels humming below them as they ride. Whether you cruise a sandy boardwalk, white-knuckle a rocky trail or zip through city streets, cycling is great for exercise, socialization or taking in a bit of fresh air.

For some, the thought of grinding pedals to tackle a grueling hill is more than a little intimidating. Maybe you’re feeling my old standby attitude, “I’d like to work out, but not too terribly hard,” or perhaps you don’t have the physical ability or stamina to bike traditionally.

Electric bikes (e-bikes) are a great alternative to traditional bikes in that they allow you to get a workout while giving you an assist when you need it. The amount of “assist” is based on what type of e-bike you purchase. Class 1 and 3 e-bikes kick in only when you begin to pedal and until you reach a certain speed. Class 2 e-bikes add a throttle-powered assist that can help you get started pedaling. Your max speed will depend on the class of bike, but some e-bikes can go as fast as 28 mph.

No special skills are required — it’s “just like riding a bike,” as the old saying goes. If you have the skills to ride a conventional bike, you should have no issue with an e-bike.

If you’re ready to make a purchase, do your research on different brands and types of bikes. Don’t look to save money on an e-bike, as a high-quality model will run smoothly for longer and with fewer issues and repairs. Choose the e-bike that matches your biking preferences (mountain, cargo, commuter or cruising), and consider investing in an extra battery to bring on longer trips.

Keep in mind — the minimum age for riding a Class 1 or 2 bike is 14 years old, and you must be 16 years old to ride a Class 3 bike.

Still need help? Ask the experts.

Kul Wheels (1106 New Market Road), across the street from the Capital Trail in Henrico, sells e-bikes, and the shop allows you to try them out while touring popular Richmond trails. Options include “The James Rocks,” featuring well-known Richmond landmarks. Owner Marna Bales says that her customer base ranges in age from teens to cyclists in their 80s. The shop also services and repairs both traditional and electric bikes.

Other shops, such as Pedal Power RVA (1904 Staples Mill Road), offer demo rides to give you an opportunity to test out different bikes and explore your options.

Pedego Electric Bikes (1301 E. Cary St.) sells its own specialty brand, with 16 different electric bike models, including an electric tandem bicycle. They also feature a 5-year warranty, including anti-theft protection.

Agee’s Bicycles, Richmond’s oldest bicycle shop, has also followed the e-bike trend and carries a variety of options at its Cary Street location.