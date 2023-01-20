Give It a Twirl

× Expand Royalettes Baton Corps alumna Gia Singh, 18, performs with the University of Virginia’s Cavalier Marching Band. (Photo by Matt Riley)

If you’ve ever marveled at the talent of baton twirlers at a parade or as part of a marching band, you may have wondered, “How do they do that?” And, “Could I learn how to do this?”

Diane Gunnels, founder of the Royalettes Baton Corps in Chesterfield, says you should give it a try.

She did, and it changed the path of her life.

Soon after Gunnels had graduated with a bachelor’s in social work from Virginia Commonwealth University, she was driving near the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach when she got lost. Serendipitously, she saw a sign announcing a baton twirling championship was taking place. She went.

Captivated by what she saw at the competition, Gunnels, who grew up taking dance lessons, decided to learn the art and sport of twirling. She excelled, and in 1979, she founded the Royalettes Baton Corps, where she is director and head coach. She utilizes her social work background and her baton twirling expertise to help others reach their goals.

“I feel baton twirling offers so many opportunities,” she says. “It teaches young people to set goals and achieve them. It teaches them that hard work and dedication pay off, and as soon as someone accomplishes a twirling skill, then we move on to the next skill, giving them a sense of accomplishment.”

For Gunnels, baton twirling involves athleticism, dance and gymnastic skills. “We compete as a team and also as individuals twirling one, two, three and four batons. We teach that twirlers can accomplish anything they want to accomplish,” she says.

Gunnels believes building confidence to achieve a goal is something students are able to carry with them throughout life, and it can help them lead more successful, happier lives.

One of the Royalettes coaches, Brittany Kellaway, was 5 when she began twirling with the group. She competed in the sport throughout college. “Twirling is an important part of my life, as it has transformed me into a lover of physical fitness,” she says. “With all of the high intensity and stamina that my routines brought, it truly turned me into a healthy individual.”

Baton Basics

Choose the right baton: Measure your arm to get the correct size baton for you. Put your arm straight out and measure from underneath the armpit to the end of your middle finger. Round up to the nearest inch.

Safety first: Make sure you have space to twirl because batons are made of steel and can hurt someone if they get hit.