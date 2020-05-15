Tiny Dancers

× Expand Eleanor Robertson instructing a session with Emily and Will Robbins before the quarantine (Photo by Jay Paul)

Eleanor Robertson thrives on the lively interaction in her dance classes at Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio. But those classes had to end in March during the COVID-19 outbreak. Instead of taking a hiatus, she moved her classes online with a live streaming format.

“When the state instituted the 10-people-or-less rule, we felt like it was in our best interest to eliminate live courses in our studio,” says Robertson, who has owned the West Broad Street studio for 17 years.

Robertson turned her basement into a makeshift dance studio and started classes in late March. “We sent out a link and have had a great response,” she says, “People have said it’s a good, positive distraction. For a lot of people, that is what dance was for them.”

Robertson is offering the online lessons at no additional cost to members of Rigby’s Jig to encourage them to “keep dancing through this,” she says. “For everybody else, it’s $5 per login to take the class with us.”

Anyone taking the class will join Robertson and her husband, Tim, a pharmacist and volunteer instructor, as they teach the dances just as they would in the studio. “We will get to see everyone in the “Brady Bunch”-like squares on the screen dancing in their homes,” she says, adding that any student can cut off their video during class so they can’t be seen.

× Expand Rigby’s Jig offers“social distancing social dancing” through online instruction. (Photo courtesy Eleanor Robertson)

Classes focus on dances that don’t travel around the room, such as the waltz. “Even to film that would be hard,” Robertson says. “There is too much space needed.”

Classes being offered include East Coast and West Coast swing, cha-cha, rumba, salsa, the hustle, nightclub and bachata. People without a partner can take a Cuban motion class or line dance classes. “We will be offering beginner, intermediate and advanced classes,” Robertson says, adding that if there is ongoing demand for the classes, they will continue after restrictions are lifted. “We will demonstrate both the male and female parts of the dance, so it’s pretty much like being in the studio. It’s social distancing social dancing.”

Students also get a link to the video with a synopsis of the moves. “You will have permanent access to the link so you are able to practice, too,” she says. “On Thursday nights, we will have a virtual dance party.”

Moving to the Zoom platform was a learning curve for Robertson and her students. She’s also had to come up with ways to entertain her children while she’s teaching. “We have to set up movies for our kids and put the dogs outside while we are doing the classes. We try to keep everyone occupied when we are in the basement. It’s been working pretty well so far,” she says.

She’s happy she can stay connected with her dancing family. “Many have been dancing with us for 10 years,” she says. “There is something to be said for seeing everyone’s faces.”