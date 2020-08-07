The Otters Will See You Now

× Expand Photo courtesy Maymont

The Robins Nature Center is back, and Maymont Park’s got it. Due to COVID-19, however, the dramatically enhanced facility is allowing a limited number of guests for 45-minute visitations with precautions and protocols in place.

The center, which annually receives 45,000 guests, is currently open Thursdays-Sundays. The 29,000-square-foot facility with 30,000 gallons of aquaria gives you up close and personal views of native flora and fauna — from microscopic organisms to sturgeons, salamanders and otters — in the various components of “Run of the River.” And you may learn a little something, too, about the region’s natural history and ways to maintain the river and the life it helps support, including us.

$6 to $8. maymont.org